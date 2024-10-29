Khaleda Zia to be taken to London for treatment soon
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia would be taken abroad for treatment soon. She would first be taken to the United Kingdom.
Sources from BNP and Khaleda Zia’s personal physician said foreign ministry has been informed of the decision. Several hospitals from London have been contacted by the team of Khaleda Zia’s physicians.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We want to take Begum Zia to London before the peak of winter. A specialised air ambulance is needed for that. Effort is on to rent that air ambulance.”
Khaleda Zia was freed in an executive order on 6 August after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.
The BNP chairperson had been in jail for more than two years after being sentenced to jail in two graft cases during Awami League reign.
The Awami League government on 25 March in 2020 granted conditional release to Khaleda Zia in an executive order. Since then, the government had been extending her release for six months upon application from her family.
Khaleda Zia, who has been suffering from multiple illnesses, was admitted to hospital on numerous occasions. The Awami League government did not allow her to travel abroad for treatment. Later she underwent an operation under the supervision of physicians from home and abroad.
AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that foreign ministry has been informed about the decision of taking Khaleda Zia abroad as part of formality.