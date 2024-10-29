Khaleda Zia to be taken to London for treatment soon

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia would be taken abroad for treatment soon. She would first be taken to the United Kingdom.

Sources from BNP and Khaleda Zia’s personal physician said foreign ministry has been informed of the decision. Several hospitals from London have been contacted by the team of Khaleda Zia’s physicians.

Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We want to take Begum Zia to London before the peak of winter. A specialised air ambulance is needed for that. Effort is on to rent that air ambulance.”