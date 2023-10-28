Jamaat leaders and activists gather at Arambagh intersection

Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit chief Md Asaduzzaman came to Arambagh at 10:00am and said that Jamaat had not been given permission to hold a rally. So the police won’t allow Jamaat to hold their rally. Police will take legal action if Jamaat tries holding a rally.

Jamaat on the other hand said that they would observe the programme peacefully. According to several senior Jamaat leaders, they have received verbal approval to hold the grand rally.

But the police haven’t yet said anything about giving Jamaat a green signal to hold a grand rally. For the last two days, several top officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been saying that Jamaat won’t be allowed to hold a grand rally in Dhaka.