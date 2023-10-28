Jamaat leaders and activists gather at Arambagh intersection

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have gathered at capital’s Arambagh intersection. Jamaat had announced a grand rally for today, Saturday, at the Arambagh-Notre Dame College area with various demands including reinstatement of the caretaker government system..
According to the announcement, Jamaat leaders and activists started gathering at Arambagh intersection from the morning. The gathering of leaders and activists there started growing bigger with time.
At around 11:00am, a vast gathering of Jamaat leaders-activists was seen at Arambagh intersection, chanting slogans. The police however aren’t allowing the Jamaat leaders and activists to cross the Arambagh intersection and set up barricades there in the morning.
The police have placed another barricade on the road leading from Motijheel Shapla Chattar towards Notre Dame College. Traffic movement has been suspended on the streets of Arambagh-Notre Dame College area also. Even the general people aren’t being allowed on this route.
Jamaat leaders and activists have gathered along the barricade installed by the police at the Arambagh intersection. There are many members of the police there as well.
The police have already brought water cannons and riot vehicles to the area in the morning. Meanwhile, the presence of police in the area had been increased following the gathering of Jamaat leaders and activists.
Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit chief Md Asaduzzaman came to Arambagh at 10:00am and said that Jamaat had not been given permission to hold a rally. So the police won’t allow Jamaat to hold their rally. Police will take legal action if Jamaat tries holding a rally.
Jamaat on the other hand said that they would observe the programme peacefully. According to several senior Jamaat leaders, they have received verbal approval to hold the grand rally.
But the police haven’t yet said anything about giving Jamaat a green signal to hold a grand rally. For the last two days, several top officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been saying that Jamaat won’t be allowed to hold a grand rally in Dhaka.