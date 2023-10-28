Schedules and locations of rallies being held in Dhaka today

Different parties will hold rallies in different locations at different time in Dhaka today, Saturday.
Awamui League is scheduled to hold a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mokarram mosque in the capital around 2:00pm.
At the same time, BNP will hold a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area with the one point demand of the government’s ouster.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami too will hold a grand rally in Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar area at 2:00pm with various demands including reinstatement of the caretaker government system.
However, police didn’t clarify about giving the permission to Jamaat to hold the grand rally.
Various alliances and parties that are aligned with the BNP’s movement will also organise rallies today. Different parties and alliances have announced rallies at 11 other locations across Dhaka.
Ganatantra Mancha will hold a rally in front of the National Press Club at 3:00pm while, 12-party alliance has announced a rally at Bijoynagar Water Tank intersection at 2:00pm.
Meanwhile, Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote will hold another rally at 2:00pm in front of the Al-Razi complex at Paltan area.
Gono Forum and People’s Party have announced of holding a rally on the opposite of Notre Dame College in Motijheel in the afternoon. And, LDP will hold another rally in Karwan Bazar area adjacent to FDC at 3:00pm.
Plus, AB Party has announced a rally at Bijoy Ekattor Chattar in Bijoynagar at 11:00am, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul Haque) at Bijoynagar Water Tank intersection at 11:00am, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) has a rally at Purana Paltan Culvert Road at 3:00pm.
Besides, Gonotantrik Bam Oikyo has a rally scheduled at the National Press Club intersection at 12:00pm, NDM at Malibag intersection at 3:00pm and Labour Party has a rally at Purana Paltan intersection a 4:00pm today.