Schedules and locations of rallies being held in Dhaka today

Different parties will hold rallies in different locations at different time in Dhaka today, Saturday.

Awamui League is scheduled to hold a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mokarram mosque in the capital around 2:00pm.

At the same time, BNP will hold a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area with the one point demand of the government’s ouster.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami too will hold a grand rally in Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar area at 2:00pm with various demands including reinstatement of the caretaker government system.

However, police didn’t clarify about giving the permission to Jamaat to hold the grand rally.