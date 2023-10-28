BNP rally amid obstacles and arrests

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to hold their grand rally in Dhaka today amid obstacles, arrests and searches at every entrance of Dhaka. At the same time, the counter statements from the ruling party leaders regarding the BNP’s rally have further escalated the situation.
The ruling Awami League is also holding a counter rally today, Saturday. Although the police have given the permission at last moments, an unnerving situation prevails over the rally counter rally of the opposition and the ruling party within a distance of only 1.5 kilometres in the city.
The situation was already intensified over the question of permission for the BNP’s mass rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. Several ministers of the government and police officials had been saying for the last three days that the BNP won’t be allowed to hold their rally at Naya Paltan.
However, on Wednesday afternoon some of the police officials changed their tone and gave positive indications over the issue. Later, at around 9:00 pm on Friday, the police gave permission to the ruling party and the opposition to hold rallies at the south gate Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and Naya Paltan respectively. However, Jamaat-e-Islami was denied the permission to hold a rally in Dhaka.
More to follow…