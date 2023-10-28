BNP rally amid obstacles and arrests

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to hold their grand rally in Dhaka today amid obstacles, arrests and searches at every entrance of Dhaka. At the same time, the counter statements from the ruling party leaders regarding the BNP’s rally have further escalated the situation.

The ruling Awami League is also holding a counter rally today, Saturday. Although the police have given the permission at last moments, an unnerving situation prevails over the rally counter rally of the opposition and the ruling party within a distance of only 1.5 kilometres in the city.