BNP men start gathering at Naya Paltan 

The BNP sought permission to hold the rally at Naya Paltan, but the police asked them to avoid the streets and select a field or any other open places for the rally.

In response, the BNP refused to change the venue and remained adamant to hold the rally on the party office premises. However, the police also stood firm not to allow any gathering on the streets, apparently in an effort to ensure seamless movement of the city dwellers.

On the other hand, ruling Awami League also announced a 'peace and development' rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, and received the same response from the police.

The party also declined the police instruction and is planning to hold the rally at the intended venue.

It gave rise to a tension in the political arena over the two rallies.