AL, BNP get permission for rally at intended venues

After days of exchanging letters and heated words, the police have finally granted permission to both the ruling Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to hold rallies at their intended venues in Dhaka on 28 October.
Habibur Rahman, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Friday night, saying they have granted permission to the parties on some conditions.
Now, the Awami League will hold a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while the BNP will hold their rally in front of their headquarters at Naya Paltan.
However, the DMP denied permission to Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to hold its rally in Dhaka. The party submitted an application seeking the permission, but the police refused to allow the party to hold the rally as it is no longer a registered political party.
Meanwhile, Mujibur Rahman, acting ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, said they are preparing for holding the rally despite the denial of permission by the police.