Awami League to keep BNP under watch

Awami League to a great extent has moved away from its aggressive stance concerning BNP’s grand rally to be held today, Saturday. However, it will remain on vigil with large numbers of its men on the streets to ensure that BNP cannot create any situation that can being Dhaka to a standstill. That is why the Awami League leaders are giving emphasis on ensuring a large gathering at their rally.

Awami League’s rally today, Saturday, is to be held at the south gate of the national mosque Baitul Mukarram. The party leaders say that for strategic reasons the rally will start a little earlier than announced. This has been planned so that the party leaders and activists are on the streets from the morning. And their rally will end after the BNP rally so that they can announce their next programme after BNP’s next programme is announced.

