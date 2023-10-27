416 BNP activists, including Khairul Kabir, arrested ahead of grand rally

The police have arrested a total of 416 BNP activists and leaders from drives conducted in 19 districts, including Dhaka, ahead of the party’s grand rally to be held on 28 October. Of them, some 129 BNP activists, including the party’s central joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, were arrested from Dhaka and 287 were arrested from 18 districts.

Meanwhile, the police started searches at different entry points of Dhaka from 4:00 pm Thursday. According to the sources in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, they started detaining BNP leaders and activists from Wednesday. They conducted separate drives in the areas under 51 police stations of the DMP and 129 leaders and activists of BNP in 24 hours from Wednesday 8:00 pm to Thursday 8:00 pm.

Later, they were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka. After hearing, the court sent them to prison.