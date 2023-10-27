Police receive special training, CC cameras, drones to be used for the rally 

The police have made extensive security preparations for the BNP rally in the capital. The entire area will be covered by CCTV cameras to monitor the gathering. Drones will also be used for surveillance.
Special training has been provided to the policemen to control any eruption of violence around the rally. This information was obtained by speaking with several officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
BNP is set to hold this grand rally on 28 October (Saturday) with a single demand for the government's resignation. The party intends to hold this event in front of their central office in Naya Paltan.
Meanwhile, the Awami League will hold a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram. There has been a discussion for a few days regarding whether the BNP will be allowed to hold a rally in Naya Paltan or not. A DMP official also stated on Thursday that the rally will not be permitted, and both the BNP and Awami League have been asked to seek alternative locations.
According to DMP sources, senior officials of the DMP held multiple meetings on Thursday to discuss the meeting place for the two parties. Later in the afternoon, a meeting was chaired by the DMP Commissioner, during which they discussed permissions for the location requested by the ruling party, the Awami League, for their peace rally, and the BNP's grand rally.
In light of this, senior officers of the Motijheel Division of DMP have been provided with the necessary guidelines for preparation.
Several senior officials of the DMP informed Prothom Alo that there is no specific threat of sabotage centered on the two parties' counter gatherings. However, the situation can change at any time, so the police are taking all necessary precautions.
All DMP policemen will be deployed in the field on that day. CCTV cameras, drones, and detectives will be positioned in plain clothes at the gathering place. Additionally, there will be checkpoints at the entry points of Dhaka.
The police have already begun taking precautionary measures in preparation for the BNP rally. Checkpoints have been established at the entrances of Dhaka since Thursday morning. Searches are also being conducted in important locations within Dhaka neighborhoods. Police search operations are also underway in residential hotels, messes, and houses.
DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Kh. Mahid Uddin told Prothom Alo, "There is no major threat at the moment. However, any group around a large gathering can potentially cause sabotage or an untoward incident. The police must remain vigilant in this regard. Adequate security arrangements have been implemented for this."
He mentioned that a decision may be made on Friday regarding whether permission will be granted for the locations where the political parties have requested rally permits.
Special police training
The concerned policemen have received special training over the course of several weeks on how to control any potential riots surrounding Saturday's rally. Officers of various ranks, including the Officer-in-Charges (OCs) of Dhaka's 50 police stations, underwent this training in the Purbachal area of Dhaka in multiple stages.
Several officials who took part in the training informed Prothom Alo that the policemen were divided into two groups. One group simulated riots to provide hand-to-hand combat training, while another group was tasked with quelling these simulated riots. The training covered the use of sound grenades and various non-lethal weapons in case of riot-like situations.
A police officer who participated in the training, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that they took part in a variety of training sessions, including techniques to effectively manage and control riots. They were also instructed on how to professionally handle political conflicts.