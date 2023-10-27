Police receive special training, CC cameras, drones to be used for the rally 

The police have made extensive security preparations for the BNP rally in the capital. The entire area will be covered by CCTV cameras to monitor the gathering. Drones will also be used for surveillance.

Special training has been provided to the policemen to control any eruption of violence around the rally. This information was obtained by speaking with several officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

BNP is set to hold this grand rally on 28 October (Saturday) with a single demand for the government's resignation. The party intends to hold this event in front of their central office in Naya Paltan.

Meanwhile, the Awami League will hold a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram. There has been a discussion for a few days regarding whether the BNP will be allowed to hold a rally in Naya Paltan or not. A DMP official also stated on Thursday that the rally will not be permitted, and both the BNP and Awami League have been asked to seek alternative locations.