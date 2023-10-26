RAB, police searching vehicles on Dhaka-Aricha highway

The RAB and police members were also checking the valid papers of the vehicles. They were questioning the drivers about the fitness of the vehicles and the validity of their licences. They were allowing vehicles with the valid papers to pass and taken legal action against those without the required documentation. The drive was being led by RAB-4 CPC-2 squad commander ASP Sajjadur Rahman.

Sajjadur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that they often carry out such drives. He said that the searches being carried out from Thursday morning were part of the routine drives. A number of Dhaka district traffic police personnel were assisting in the task. Legal action was being taken against vehicles without fitness certificate and licences and motorcycle riders without helmets.

It was learnt that police of the Dhamrai police station had set up a check post on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Islampur in Dhamrai and were searching vehicles since the morning. They were checking the papers of the vehicles.