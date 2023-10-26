BNP replies to police, sticks to Naya Paltan venue

BNP had submitted a letter to the police about holding its rally on 28 October in Naya Paltan, with its one-point demand for the government to resign. In reply, the police send BNP a letter yesterday, Wednesday, wanting to know seven different matters including the name of two alternative venues for the rally. The letter wanted to know how many people would gather at the rally, the time, the space, where the loudspeakers would be set up, if any other parties would join and so on.

In its reply to the police letter, BNP stated that their rally would be held on that day, starting at 2:00 pm and ending before the Maghrib azan. They said around 100,000 to 125,00 people would gather at the rally.

About the space of the rally, BNP said it would spread from the Bijoynagar intersection in the west to the Fakirapool intersection in the east. Loudspeakers would be set up at intervals in this stretch. No leaders and activists of any party other than BNP would join the Saturday rally. The party's volunteers would be in charge of ensuring the order of the rally. There were 500 volunteers for the task.