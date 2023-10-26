BNP replies to police, sticks to Naya Paltan venue

BNP has replied to the police's letter asking them about seven different issues pertaining to the 28 October rally, including alternatives to the Naya Paltan venue. The party has said they want to hold the 28 October rally at Naya Paltan as decided.
They have said that it is not possible for them to go to any alternative venue. In its letter, the party said there may be a gathering of 100,000 to 125,000 people on the day. The letter was issued by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
BNP's letter said, "All preparations have been completed to hold the peaceful rally on 28 October in front of BNP's headquarters in Naya Paltan. It would not be possible to shift the venue elsewhere."
BNP had submitted a letter to the police about holding its rally on 28 October in Naya Paltan, with its one-point demand for the government to resign. In reply, the police send BNP a letter yesterday, Wednesday, wanting to know seven different matters including the name of two alternative venues for the rally. The letter wanted to know how many people would gather at the rally, the time, the space, where the loudspeakers would be set up, if any other parties would join and so on.
In its reply to the police letter, BNP stated that their rally would be held on that day, starting at 2:00 pm and ending before the Maghrib azan. They said around 100,000 to 125,00 people would gather at the rally.
About the space of the rally, BNP said it would spread from the Bijoynagar intersection in the west to the Fakirapool intersection in the east. Loudspeakers would be set up at intervals in this stretch. No leaders and activists of any party other than BNP would join the Saturday rally. The party's volunteers would be in charge of ensuring the order of the rally. There were 500 volunteers for the task.
A similar letter was sent to Awami League from the police, asking them to name two venues as alternatives to the Baitul Mukarram mosque area. Awami League organising secretary Mirza Azam, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said, "We are not thinking of shifting to any alternative venue. We want to hold our rally in the venue of our choice."