BNP prepares for 28 October centering Nayapaltan 

BNP is preparing for its grand rally on 28 October, centered around Nayapaltan in the capital. The party has initiated preparations with the expectation that uncertainties and obstacles regarding the rally's venue may persist until the last minute.

However, in principle, BNP has decided not to engage in any conflict related to the grand rally. Instead, the party believes that any attempt by the government to 'attack' the rally would indirectly benefit them, as it would expose the undemocratic stance of the government.

Sources within BNP's policy-making circles have confirmed these considerations. They assert that BNP has been conducting peaceful programmes for a year, and the conclusion of this final movement will also remain non-violent and peaceful.

Another rationale behind this stance is BNP's recognition that it would be difficult to withstand the united force of the police and administration working in favour of the government. Therefore, the party's strategy is to refrain from involvement in any conflict.