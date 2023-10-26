BNP prepares for 28 October centering Nayapaltan 

BNP is preparing for its grand rally on 28 October, centered around Nayapaltan in the capital. The party has initiated preparations with the expectation that uncertainties and obstacles regarding the rally's venue may persist until the last minute.
However, in principle, BNP has decided not to engage in any conflict related to the grand rally. Instead, the party believes that any attempt by the government to 'attack' the rally would indirectly benefit them, as it would expose the undemocratic stance of the government.
Sources within BNP's policy-making circles have confirmed these considerations. They assert that BNP has been conducting peaceful programmes for a year, and the conclusion of this final movement will also remain non-violent and peaceful.
Another rationale behind this stance is BNP's recognition that it would be difficult to withstand the united force of the police and administration working in favour of the government. Therefore, the party's strategy is to refrain from involvement in any conflict.
Several high-level leaders of the party have stated that there are two primary goals behind maintaining a 'peaceful' stance in future programmes, including the grand rally.
The first goal is to clarify the role of the government, including the police and the administration, if they choose to take action against the rally. Additionally, BNP's policy makers hope for swift and effective intervention from the democratic world if a situation of violence arises around the programme.
On 18 October, BNP announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October during a rally in Nayapaltan. Two days later, on 20 October, the Awami League also announced a rally at the south gate of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram on the same day. The Awami League has been countering BNP's programmes since last December.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, in response to the media at the secretariat on Wednesday, stated that no rally under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami will be allowed in Dhaka. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner will determine where BNP will be allowed to hold their rally in Dhaka. The minister mentioned that if BNP conducts its rally peacefully, the commissioner will certainly grant them permission.
The grand rally will be peaceful
The Awami League views the period from 28 October and the subsequent few days as 'sensitive,' particularly leading up to the announcement of the schedule for the 12th National Parliament elections in mid-November. This begins with 28 October, the day of the grand rally. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has declared that the 'Maha Jatra' (grand venture) will commence from this rally, and BNP may announce its next programme to achieve its ultimate goal.
On the other hand, the extensive preparations by BNP for the grand rally and the simultaneous gathering of opposition parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, on the same day, have raised some concerns within the Awami League, according to political analysts. As a result, the ruling party has devised plans to assert control over the streets before 28 October. Leaders of the governing party and cabinet members are also indicating a readiness to be 'aggressive' if necessary to secure the streets.
However, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury does not attach much significance to the ruling party's announcement of being 'aggressive.' He stated on Wednesday night to Prothom Alo, "Their actions are their concern. We will not be swayed by their provocations; we will not resort to aggression. Even in the face of the loss of 23 of our members over the past year, we have continued to conduct peaceful events. Despite numerous incidents of enforced disappearances, killings, and obstacles, we have consistently organised peaceful programmes, and that will continue."
BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi have separately announced plans for a grand rally in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on 28 October. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the standing committee, candidly stated, "We will indeed hold the rally. We will hold it where it is supposed to be held (in Naya Paltan). Where in the constitution is it stipulated that we require police permission?"
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticised the police administration on this matter, noting that statements by police officers such as the one suggesting that BNP must hold rallies where permission is granted, indicate that the people of Bangladesh are now subjected to such restrictions. The actions and expressions of political parties in Bangladesh are now seemingly dependent on police clearance.
BNP’s preparation
According to sources within BNP, Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Jubo Dal, and Sramik Dal have been assigned special responsibilities to ensure the success of the rally. Additionally, the Dhaka north and south city committees are making preparations separately.
However, the police have intensified their efforts to arrest BNP and Jamaat leaders in anticipation of the grand rally and subsequent programmes. The police recently apprehended Jamaat's Central Publicity Secretary and Supreme Court lawyer Matiur Rahman Akand, who is currently considered one of the key policy-making leaders of the party.
The central office of BNP reported that the police arrested 25 leaders from various wards and areas in Dhaka south city on Wednesday evening in connection with the grand rally programme. Last night, the police conducted a raid at the residence of Aminul Haque, Member Secretary of Dhaka North City BNP, in Mirpur Pallabi. However, he was not at home during the raid.
The party claims that since the day of the grand rally in Dhaka on 28 July and the subsequent blockade programme at the four entrances of Dhaka, approximately 400 cases have been filed across the country. As many as 26,780 leaders and activists have been named as accused, and 3,620 people have been arrested. Given this situation, BNP leaders have faced challenges in holding preparatory meetings for the grand rally over the past two days.
Leaders of BNP argue that the ruling party has been displaying war-like preparations for a week leading up to the grand rally. Their apparent intent is to create an atmosphere of fear, with the aim of reducing the crowd's turnout.
Simultaneously, these measures are seen as an attempt to impede the final movement of opposition parties, preventing BNP from gaining momentum ahead of the elections.
Regarding this, Abdus Salam, the convener of the party's Dhaka South City chapter, expressed to Prothom Alo, "The government's actions have become entirely irrational. I'm not sure what's going to happen on 28 October. They are the ones who engage in acts of terrorism and then blame it on BNP. Now, they are suggesting that they will confront violence with sticks. What kind of democracy is this?"
BNP leaders believe that the government's recent surge in arrests is driven by various factors. On one hand, there's the concern about the activities of opposition parties, and on the other, there's pressure from the democratic world. The government seems to be using the police to speak of arrests, threats of using force, and other tactics to prevent them spreading fear and putting pressure on party leaders and workers.
Despite these challenges, BNP leaders and workers have been instructed to remain active in the field, ignoring the threats. Party sources indicate there are directives in place to counter any 'attacks' from the ruling party, the Awami League.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam expressed to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night, "They are in power. No matter how much they threaten us, no matter how much they use the police as a shield to launch attacks, their state of preparedness reveals their fear. Over the last 14-15 years, they attacked us. They did it with the police, and they did it themselves. No matter how much you threaten, no matter how prepared you are, the people are not intimidated by it."
According to several reliable sources within BNP, a new programme may be announced after a brief break of one or two days following the grand rally. This pause is being considered due to concerns that the ruling party is spreading rumors that BNP leaders and workers may stage a sit-in on the day of the grand rally.
Last night, BNP issued a statement indicating that leaders and workers at all levels will remain in their respective areas after 28 October to ensure the success of the upcoming programmes. BNP's policy-making sources suggest that this announcement was made in advance to facilitate a smooth and peaceful grand rally at their expected venue in Naya Paltan.
* The report was originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat