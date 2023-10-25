BNP ‘cautious’ of movements on 28 Oct onwards

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is planning to move cautiously in its next course of action from its 28 October rally onwards. The party does not want to commit any mistake at this stage of movement.

Sources said the party wants to take the movement to fruition through peaceful means.

Alongside a cautious move over the next programmes, the BNP policymakers are also keeping an eye on the like-minded parties which are waging simultaneous movement. BNP has information that the government had lured several opposition parties to take part in the next general election.

Sources said BNP has increased communication with the like-minded parties sensing such a move by the government. BNP is also seeking proposals and suggestions about the future movement from these parties.

Informed sources of BNP said in a recent meeting with the alliance leaders, BNP hinted at the like-minded parties that the government might give them bait to join the election. BNP’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman held a virtual meeting with the leaders of ’12-party alliance’ two weeks ago.