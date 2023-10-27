Awami League and BNP set to display strength on 28 October

Meanwhile, with the national election looming large, neither is Awami League willing to let go control of the streets. The various statements of the ruling party have created a sense of agitation too. Then there has emerged tensions over the choice of venue for the rallies.

Over the last two days Awami League leaders of various levels, as well as the police, have been making all sorts of statements about BNP’s grand rally venue. Both of them echoed each other in saying that the rally could not be held in Naya Paltan. In response, the BNP leaders have remained adamant that the rally will be held in Naya Paltan. In this backdrop, questions were also raised about Awami League holding its rally at the Baitul Mukarram south gate.

On Wednesday the police wrote letters to both parties asking them to name two venues each as alternatives to their selected venues. Neither side came up with any alternatives. In fact, BNP replied to the police’s letter on Thursday, sticking to their choice of the Naya Paltan venue. If they do not change their venue, neither will Awami League change its venue from the Baitul Mukarram south gate.

In face of this stand of the two parties, the police, till Thursday, have not taken any decision in this regard. However, senior police officials have indicated that they may allow the parties to hold the rallies at the venues of their choice. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, a senior officer of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that discussions were held at a high level on the police yesterday, Thursday, about allowing BNP to hold its rally in Naya Paltan and Awami League at the Baitul Mukarram South gate. The matter will be reviewed again and a final decision taken today, Friday.

In the meantime, Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a rally for 28 October at Shapla Chattar in the city. Police officials, however, have informed the media that they are not giving permission for this rally.