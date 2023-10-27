Awami League and BNP set to display strength on 28 October

Awami League and BNP are to take to the streets tomorrow, 28 October, in a display of their organisational strength. The two sides are preparing for their respective grand rallies in Dhaka just about one and a half kilometers from each other, one at Naya Paltan and the other at the national mosque Baitul Mukarram’s south gate. Over the last few days there have been speculations, discussions, debates as well as concerns and tensions over the rallies of the two parties at loggerheads before the national election.
BNP is staging this grand rally in Dhaka to press forwards its one-point demand as part of the final phase of its movement for the resignation of the government. It will put on a display of its strength to mount pressure on the government. This is evident in the speeches and statements of the BNP leaders.
Meanwhile, with the national election looming large, neither is Awami League willing to let go control of the streets. The various statements of the ruling party have created a sense of agitation too. Then there has emerged tensions over the choice of venue for the rallies.
Over the last two days Awami League leaders of various levels, as well as the police, have been making all sorts of statements about BNP’s grand rally venue. Both of them echoed each other in saying that the rally could not be held in Naya Paltan. In response, the BNP leaders have remained adamant that the rally will be held in Naya Paltan. In this backdrop, questions were also raised about Awami League holding its rally at the Baitul Mukarram south gate.
On Wednesday the police wrote letters to both parties asking them to name two venues each as alternatives to their selected venues. Neither side came up with any alternatives. In fact, BNP replied to the police’s letter on Thursday, sticking to their choice of the Naya Paltan venue. If they do not change their venue, neither will Awami League change its venue from the Baitul Mukarram south gate.
In face of this stand of the two parties, the police, till Thursday, have not taken any decision in this regard. However, senior police officials have indicated that they may allow the parties to hold the rallies at the venues of their choice. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, a senior officer of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that discussions were held at a high level on the police yesterday, Thursday, about allowing BNP to hold its rally in Naya Paltan and Awami League at the Baitul Mukarram South gate. The matter will be reviewed again and a final decision taken today, Friday.
In the meantime, Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a rally for 28 October at Shapla Chattar in the city. Police officials, however, have informed the media that they are not giving permission for this rally.
Police prepare extensively for the rallies
The police have taken full preparation. Check posts have been set up at Dhaka’s entry points and at key points in various localities of the city, centering BNP’s grand rally. The police have also been raiding various hotels, messes and houses in Dhaka. There has been a drive to arrest BNP leaders and activists and this will continue on until 28 October.
Sources of DMP have said that DMP senior officials held several meetings yesterday, Thursday, regarding the rallies of the two parties. They discussed allowing Awami League and BNP to hold their rallies in the venues of their choice. Senior officials of DMP’s Motijheel division have been told to prepare accordingly.
DMP Additional Commissioner (crime and operations) K Mohid Uddin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that at the moment there is no serious threat over the rally and counter rallies of the two big parties. But with two large rallies, there can be sabotage or untoward incidents at any time. The police must be on alert for this. Adequate security measures have been taken in this regard.
Special training for the police
Over the past two weeks the police have received special training at Purbachal in Dhaka, to be prepared in the event of any outbreak of clashes or violence at the political party rallies. The training was provided in phases to officers of various ranks including the Officers-in-Charge of 50 police stations.
An officer who underwent the training, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said they were training in how to professionally deal with any circumstance if the political situation went out of control.
BNP information on the Naya Paltan rally
Other than the issue of the venue, the police had written to both the parties asking for information on six other matters. Replying to the letter, BNP provided the police which the informed asked for, though it did not offer any alternative to the Naya Paltan venue for their rally.
Concerning the number of people to join the rally, it said they expected 100,000 to 125,000 people to turn up at the grand rally. BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi sent the reply to the police.
The police also wanted to know about the timing of the rally, how far it would spread out, the loudspeaker arrangements, and if any other party would be joining . BNP said that the rally would station at 2:00 pm and end before the Maghrib azan.
It said the rally would stretch from the Bijoynagar intersection in the west to the Fakirapool intersection in the east. Loudspeakers would be set up at intervals along with stretch.
AL expects a gathering of 200,000
Awami League will hold its meeting tomorrow, Saturday, at the Baitul Mukarram south gate. In reply to the police’s letter, it said that it expected 200,000 people at the rally.
About how far it would stretch, Awami League replied in its letter to the police that it would spread from the Baitul Mukarram south gate to the Paltan intersection, the GPO intersection, Shikkya Bhabhan, Golap Shah mazar, Nagar Bhaban, Nawabpur Road, the Mahanagar Natyamancha road, Dainik Bangla intersection, the Motijheel road up till the stadium. Loudspeakers would be set up in these areas.
On 28 July also, BNP held a rally in Naya Paltan and Awami League at the Baitul Mukarram south gate. There had been tensions, but both the rallies passed off peacefully.
Now apprehensions have arisen over the two rallies of 28 October. BNP leaders maintain that thei grand rally will be peaceful. The ruling party too says its rally will be peaceful. However, the ruling quarters have taken up various political and administrative measures this time to keep the opposition under pressure.