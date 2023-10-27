Mymensingh-Dhaka bus service halted with no warning, commuters in trouble

Centering BNP and Awami League’s rallies in the capital tomorrow (Saturday), no buses are travelling from Mymensingh to Dhaka. Commuters have fallen into great trouble with the bus service halting without prior notice.

While visiting Maskanda Bus Terminal in Mymensingh city on Friday morning, no buses were seen leaving for Dhaka. The ticket counter of Ena Bus service at Maskanda terminal was shut.

There were no Dhaka-bound buses found at city’s Akua bypass, Shikarikanda bypass areas either. Usually Dhaka-bound buses coming from Mymensingh’s Phularia, Muktagacha as well as Sherpur and Jamalpur wait for passengers at those two bypasses.