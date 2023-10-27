Mirza Fakhrul wants to ‘wait till last moment’ regarding rally permit 

As of now, no positive response has been received from the police regarding whether the BNP can hold its scheduled grand rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan.

In response to this, the party's general secretary, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, informed reporters that they will wait until the last moment. After that, the party will make its final decision.

Mirza Fakhrul made these statements during a press conference held at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Friday afternoon.

When journalists asked Mirza Fakhrul whether the BNP would consider any alternative place for rally if the police did not permit the rally in Naya Paltan, he responded, “We have stated our intention to hold it in Naya Paltan. We have conveyed this through a letter and verbally as well.”