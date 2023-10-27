Mirza Fakhrul wants to ‘wait till last moment’ regarding rally permit 

As of now, no positive response has been received from the police regarding whether the BNP can hold its scheduled grand rally in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan.
In response to this, the party's general secretary, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, informed reporters that they will wait until the last moment. After that, the party will make its final decision.
Mirza Fakhrul made these statements during a press conference held at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Friday afternoon.
When journalists asked Mirza Fakhrul whether the BNP would consider any alternative place for rally if the police did not permit the rally in Naya Paltan, he responded, “We have stated our intention to hold it in Naya Paltan. We have conveyed this through a letter and verbally as well.”
In response to questions from journalists regarding the arrest of party leaders and workers and various provocative statements made by the government, the general secretary of the BNP remarked, "Despite all of this, we have successfully carried out numerous programmes. We've faced raids, beatings, and even shootings in the past, yet we have not wavered from our stance. Our goal is to peacefully bring down this government."
Mirza Fakhrul also emphasized that if harassment and torture occur, the entire government will be held responsible for the consequences, as the BNP is conducting its programme in a completely peaceful manner.
Typically, for such a significant event, leaders and workers from various regions of the country gather in front of the Naya Paltan office the day before.
As of today, until noon, it was observed that there were not many leaders and activists from all over the country gathered in front of the Naya Paltan office. Approximately 150 leaders and activists are present on the road in front of the Naya Paltan office and its vicinity.
BNP leaders and activists typically engage in various activities, such as stage preparation, the day before a major rally. However, no such activities were observed until this afternoon.
Members of the police force have been deployed around the BNP’s Naya Paltan office and its vicinity. All the shops around the Naya Paltan BNP office have been closed.
BNP Standing Committee members, including Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Selima Rahman, were also present at the press conference.