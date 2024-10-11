Rizvi warns business community, media houses about opportunists

Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed Friday warned the administration, the business community and the media houses about the opportunists posing as BNP leaders and activists.

“Some people used to live abroad and enjoy their lives. Now they are returning home and trying to influence the administration, the business community and the media houses in their interest. I want to request the concerned authorities about such fortune seekers, they do not represent BNP in any way,” he said while addressing a press briefing at the BNP central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan.