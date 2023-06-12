Voting in Khulna, Barishal city corporations begins

Voting in City Corporation elections of Barishal and Khulna cities has begun at 8:00 am on Monday and will continue without any break until 4:00 pm. Nearly 800,000 voters residing in the two city corporation areas will cast their votes to elect representatives for various local government positions, including mayors and ward councillors.

Earlier, the campaigning in both the city corporations ended fairly peacefully. The government has announced the day as a general holiday in the two city corporation areas.