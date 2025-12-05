Delay likely in taking Khaleda Zia to London
Discussions had been ongoing for several days about taking the critically ill Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment. It was finally confirmed that she would be taken to London, and if all went well, the journey was expected to take place today, Friday.
However, the journey may be delayed due to a “technical problem” with the Emir of Qatar’s air ambulance that was supposed to transport Khaleda Zia to London.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 8:30 pm Thursday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Madam’s (Khaleda Zia) condition remains unchanged. She is in the same state as before.”
The BNP secretary general added that Qatar had reported a “technical issue” with the air ambulance and was considering alternatives. “They will inform us. In that case, she may not leave at dawn; it could be at any time during the day. However, the matter has become somewhat uncertain.”
Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia’s elder son Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, is on her way to Dhaka to accompany her mother-in-law to London for treatment. According to a BSS report released at 12:20 am early Friday, Zubaida Rahman’s flight left London after 6:00 pm local time.
The direct London-Dhaka Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 9:45 am today. She may return to London on the same air ambulance with her mother-in-law, which could further delay the air ambulance’s departure.
According to civil aviation and security sources, the departure may shift to evening, depending on Khaleda Zia’s condition and the recommendations of her medical board and specialist physicians.
Decision made to take her abroad
The decision to fly Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment was made public Thursday afternoon. Following this news, BNP supporters and the general public felt somewhat relieved, believing she was stable enough to be transported abroad.
Over the past days, widespread discussions had been circulating nationwide about whether she was strong enough for such travel or capable of tolerating the physical stress of a long flight.
Addressing reporters Thursday afternoon, BNP leader and physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed that she would be flown to London early Friday morning following the advice of specialist physicians.
The physician said that based on a unanimous medical board decision and Khaleda Zia’s current condition, plans had been made to take her to a designated hospital in London via a Qatar Royal Air Ambulance.
Asked about her present condition, Zahid Hossain said nothing was being considered beyond the medical board’s recommendations. He said they had three virtual consultations yesterday involving specialist physicians. Physicians from the UK and China examined her in person. All preparations had been made to ensure she received proper treatment during the flight under any circumstance, he added.
Later, during a press briefing at the BNP’s Gulshan office, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir repeated the same information. He said the air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar would arrive Thursday night and depart for London early Friday morning.
Khaleda Zia, the BNP chairperson and former prime minister, has been under treatment at Evercare Hospital for 12 days. Her critical condition has caused widespread concern across the country.
A medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, comprising local and foreign specialists, is overseeing her treatment. On Wednesday night, four Chinese specialist physicians arrived in Dhaka. Earlier in the afternoon, UK specialist Richard Belle arrived and went straight to Evercare Hospital to examine her. These physicians reviewed her latest medical reports and joined the medical board that same night.
A source within the BNP said that the complications caused by a lung infection had improved slightly, and heart-related complications had also eased to some extent, though other issues remain largely unchanged.
On 29 November, Mirza Fakhrul had said that Khaleda Zia’s condition was not stable enough for overseas transfer. Just five days later, the decision to take her to London was announced.
Earlier this year, in January, Khaleda Zia had travelled to London for advanced treatment, first staying in hospital and later at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. She returned to Dhaka after nearly four months, on 6 May. Since then, she had continued treatment at home and hospital.
How she will be taken to London
Sources at the hospital and BNP said preparations were complete to transport Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport once the Qatar Royal Air Ambulance arrives. The air ambulance is equipped with all advanced life-support and intensive-care facilities required for a critically ill patient.
A team of specialist physicians, SSF officers, family members, and caregivers, 17 people in total, will accompany her. They list include: Zubaida Rahman, Syeda Shamila Rahman, Richard Belle, Md Shahabuddin Talukder, AZM Zahid Hossain, Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui, Nuruddin Ahmed, Md Zafar Iqbal, Mohammad Al Mamun, BNP adviser Mohammad Enamul Haque Chowdhury, SSF’s Hasan Shahriar Iqbal, Syed Samim Mahfuz, Abdul Hai Mallik, Md Masudur Rahman (APS), Ziaul Haque, and caregivers Fatema Begum and Rupa Shikder.
On 23 November night, Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties. Tests revealed a lung infection, and she was admitted. Her condition deteriorated early Sunday morning, prompting her transfer from the SDU to the CCU.
Yesterday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) chief Major General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali visited her at the hospital.
No official confirmation has been given as to whether she will be taken to the airport by ambulance or helicopter. However, two nearby open fields saw trial landings and take-offs by army and air force helicopters Thursday afternoon. It is unclear if these were part of preparations for her transport.
Once she arrives in London, Tarique Rahman is expected to receive her at the airport and take her to the hospital, according to a close source.