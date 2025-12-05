Delay likely in taking Khaleda Zia to London

Over the past days, widespread discussions had been circulating nationwide about whether she was strong enough for such travel or capable of tolerating the physical stress of a long flight.

Addressing reporters Thursday afternoon, BNP leader and physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed that she would be flown to London early Friday morning following the advice of specialist physicians.

The physician said that based on a unanimous medical board decision and Khaleda Zia’s current condition, plans had been made to take her to a designated hospital in London via a Qatar Royal Air Ambulance.

Asked about her present condition, Zahid Hossain said nothing was being considered beyond the medical board’s recommendations. He said they had three virtual consultations yesterday involving specialist physicians. Physicians from the UK and China examined her in person. All preparations had been made to ensure she received proper treatment during the flight under any circumstance, he added.

Later, during a press briefing at the BNP’s Gulshan office, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir repeated the same information. He said the air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar would arrive Thursday night and depart for London early Friday morning.

Khaleda Zia, the BNP chairperson and former prime minister, has been under treatment at Evercare Hospital for 12 days. Her critical condition has caused widespread concern across the country.