Zubaida Rahman travelling to Dhaka from London

Zubaida will fly directly from London to Dhaka on a Bangladesh Airlines flight and is scheduled to arrive in the capital at 9:45 am on Friday morning.

Earlier, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's adviser Mahdi Amin posted on his verified Facebook account that Zubaida had started her journey on Thursday and is expected to reach Dhaka by Friday morning.

Zubaida will accompany BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to London on an ultramodern air ambulance provided by Qatar, Mahdi Amin added.