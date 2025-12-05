Zubaida Rahman travelling to Dhaka from London
Zubaida Rahman, wife of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, has started her journey to Bangladesh from London.
She completed check-in at London Airport, and her flight is scheduled to depart at 6:00 pm London local time, BNP Media Cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman confirmed Thursday night.
Zubaida will fly directly from London to Dhaka on a Bangladesh Airlines flight and is scheduled to arrive in the capital at 9:45 am on Friday morning.
Earlier, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's adviser Mahdi Amin posted on his verified Facebook account that Zubaida had started her journey on Thursday and is expected to reach Dhaka by Friday morning.
Zubaida will accompany BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to London on an ultramodern air ambulance provided by Qatar, Mahdi Amin added.
Syeda Shamila Rahman, Begum Zia's daughter-in-law, along with several physicians and officials, will also travel with her on the air ambulance.
BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital for the past twelve days. Her physical condition remains unchanged. A UK physician, Richard Beale, arrived in Dhaka on 3 December to assist in Begum Zia's treatment.