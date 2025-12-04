Zubaida Rahman coming to Dhaka, air ambulance may be delayed
Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is leaving for Bangladesh this Thursday evening (UK time) to take BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for treatment. Meanwhile, the air ambulance arranged by the Emir of Qatar, which was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tonight to transport Khaleda Zia, is being delayed.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had stated on Thursday afternoon that the special air ambulance from the Emir of Qatar would reach Dhaka tonight. However, after evening, the party’s media wing reported that the air ambulance has encountered some technical issues, which will delay its journey.
However, BNP sources say that if the air ambulance is not quickly prepared to be sent to Dhaka, the Qatari authorities are also considering alternative arrangements to take Khaleda Zia to London.
According to BNP sources, Zubaida Rahman is leaving for Dhaka on Thursday evening (London time), which is around midnight in Bangladesh.
They say she could arrive in Dhaka during the first half of Friday.
Afterwards, Zubaida Rahman may go directly to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka to see her mother-in-law. She may also accompany the doctors on Khaleda Zia’s journey to London.
Earlier today, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s advisor, Mahdi Amin, posted on his verified Facebook account that Zubaida Rahman is leaving for Bangladesh today, Thursday.
He wrote: ‘Zubaida Rahman is leaving for the country today and will try to reach Dhaka tomorrow (Friday) morning so that she can accompany the national leader on the state-of-the-art air ambulance to London.
However, if a flight can be arranged earlier or she cannot come, specialist doctor Richard Beal from London has already arrived in Dhaka. Madame’s daughter-in-law, Syeda Shamila Rahman, along with several doctors and officials, will also be with her on the air ambulance at all times.’
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for 12 days. Her condition is reported to be unchanged, and the nation remains concerned about her health.
Khaleda Zia had gone to London last January for advanced treatment. She first stayed in a hospital and later at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence for treatment. After nearly four months, she returned to Bangladesh on 6 May.
On the night of 23 November, she experienced breathing difficulties and was admitted to Evercare Hospital. Tests revealed a lung infection, and she was hospitalised. Early on Sunday morning, when her condition worsened, she was moved from the SDU to the ICU.