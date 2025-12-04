Zubaida Rahman coming to Dhaka, air ambulance may be delayed

Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is leaving for Bangladesh this Thursday evening (UK time) to take BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for treatment. Meanwhile, the air ambulance arranged by the Emir of Qatar, which was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tonight to transport Khaleda Zia, is being delayed.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had stated on Thursday afternoon that the special air ambulance from the Emir of Qatar would reach Dhaka tonight. However, after evening, the party’s media wing reported that the air ambulance has encountered some technical issues, which will delay its journey.

However, BNP sources say that if the air ambulance is not quickly prepared to be sent to Dhaka, the Qatari authorities are also considering alternative arrangements to take Khaleda Zia to London.