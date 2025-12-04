Khaleda Zia to be taken to London after midnight or at dawn if all goes well
If all goes well, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London after midnight tonight, or at dawn on Friday.
The decision to transfer her to London has been made based on the advice of specialist physicians.
Speaking to journalists at Evercare Hospital shortly before 3:00 pm today, Khaleda Zia’s physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, confirmed the development.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for the past 12 days. Her condition is said to be unchanged, and people across the country remain concerned about her health.
According to a source from the Evercare Hospital, Khaleda Zia’s treatment is being carried out under the supervision of a medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, comprising both local and foreign specialists.
A source from BNP said the complications caused by a lung infection have shown slight improvement. However, heart-related complications persist. Her other health concerns remain largely unchanged.
Four specialist physicians from China arrived in Dhaka last night and joined Khaleda Zia’s medical board immediately. Earlier in the afternoon, specialist physician Richard Belle arrived from the UK. After landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he went straight to Evercare Hospital to examine Khaleda Zia.
The physicians reviewed her most recent test reports Wednesday.
In January, Khaleda Zia travelled to London for advanced treatment. There, she initially stayed in hospital and later continued treatment at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. She returned to Bangladesh on 6 May after nearly four months.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 23 November night after experiencing breathing difficulties. Tests revealed a lung infection, leading to her hospitalisation. Early Sunday morning, her condition deteriorated, and she was transferred from the SDU to the CCU.