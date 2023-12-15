Sadiq Abdullah's candidature cancelled, Zahid Faruk's upheld 

The election commission (EC) has cancelled the candidacy of former mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, who was an independent candidate for the Barishal-5 seat.

The decision was announced by the commission after a hearing at the Agargaon election building in the capital on Friday morning.

The appeal for the cancellation of Sadiq Abdullah's nomination was filed by Awami League's candidate for the same constituency, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk.