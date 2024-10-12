BNP faces flak for activists’ activities in 2 months

Following the dissolution of the committee within two and a half months of their induction, different sorts of speculations spread g among leaders and activists regarding Dhaka city north convener Saiful Alam Nirab and member secretary Aminul Haque.

Some have claimed that the top leadership received specific complaints against Saiful Alam over his involvement in encroachment and extortion. Some others are saying that the committee was dissolved due to Aminul Haque’s alleged involvement with controversial businessman Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, who is believed to be a prominent beneficiary of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, the former chairman of Chattogram Abahani Club's football committee, announced to run for the presidency of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). BNP leader Aminul Haque has publicly supported him, though another BNP leader, Tabith Awal—who is a member of the BNP’s central international affairs committee and ran twice for the mayoral position of Dhaka north city corporation—is also a candidate for the BFF presidency. Tabith has had long-standing involvement with the football federation.

Regarding the allegations, Aminul Haque told Prothom Alo, “It is true that Tarafdar Ruhul Amin is an opportunist businessman, but he is not an Awami League leader. I met him only once. People associated with sports told me that the federation would benefit from his involvement as he is genuinely interested in sports. Since we will not politicise sports, I supported him. Besides, I didn’t know that Tabith Awal would be a candidate."

Aminul Haque further claimed that various complaints have been submitted to the acting chairman regarding Dhaka north convener Saiful Alam. This, he asserts, is the reason for the dissolution of the committee.

Asked about the issue, Saiful Alam said, “Aminul Haque is trying to frame me as an extortionist, but there is no evidence in favour of these claims. No one can prove that I extorted money or occupied properties anywhere."

He made a counter-allegation that the committee was actually dissolved as Aminul Haque received financial benefits from controversial businessman Tarafdar Ruhul Amin.

Meanwhile, some other district committees, including Chattogram south, Kurigram, Kushtia, Magura, and Khulna, have also been disbanded.