BNP faces flak for activists’ activities in 2 months
The top leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has received a huge amount of allegations against the “unruly” leaders and activists of the party at various levels across the country. Relevant sources said that BNP took action against over 1,000 leaders and activists in the past two months for violating the directives of the party and other allegations including attacks, occupation, extortion, establishing supremacy since the change in situation on 5 August.
Despite taking the tough actions like expulsion, demotion and cancelling committees, there has been no halt to the allegations.
A section of the BNP leaders and activists got involved in controversial activities since the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina in the face of student-people movement across the country. Considering that their party is in the cusp of power, they engaged in carrying out attacks, extortion, illegal occupation and clashes to establish supremacy. As a result, the top leadership had to take punitive actions.
This is the first ever incident of BNP leadership taking such action against so many leaders within such a short span of time, say the senior leaders of the party.
Several BNP leaders further said the party that faced oppression for the last 15 years haa been facing flak now due to the two months activities of those “unruly” leaders and activists. Those activities have given birth to various types of speculations about the future politics of the BNP leaders and activists and their behaviour and activities if the party forms government in the future.
The top leadership has taken a tougher stance considering that if those acts of crimes and maintaining party discipline remain unchecked, those might affect the party in the next parliamentary election.
Some could engage in occupation and extortion in the name of the BNP. But we already have expelled over 400 people from the BNP and its associate bodies while many have been suspended. Sadly the media is not reporting on thisBNP’s central office in charge senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
The steps of taking action began with suspending ing the position of Barishal division organising secretary Bilkis Jahan on 11 August. The latest such incident is the postponement of the position of Alauddin Tipu, a member of BNP’s Dhaka city north committee.
BNP headquarters sources said so far the party has taken actions against 1,022 leaders and activists including the standing committee members, chairperson’s advisors, central joint secretary general and divisional organising secretaries.
Of them, 522 have been served show-cause notices, 437 were expelled, 24 suspended, 35 warned and four were served notice for breaching party discipline.
Action against some were taken after media reports while some were taken after receiving allegations through party channels.
Some of the top leaders who faced such actions are - standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, chairperson’s advisory council member Ruhul Kuddus Talukder and M Mahbub Uddin Khokon, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, organising secretaries Shama Obayed and Bilkis Jahan and Krishak Dal leader Shahidul Islam.
Speaking about this, BNP’s central office in charge senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo, “Some could engage in occupation and extortion in the name of the BNP. But we already have expelled over 400 people from the BNP and its associate bodies while many have been suspended. Sadly the media are not reporting on this. At the directives of Tarique Rahman, actions are being taken immediately against the people who are found to be involved in occupation.”
Why committee of Dhaka city north cancelled
BNP suddenly cancelled its Dhaka city north committee on the night of 28 September. However, no specific reason was mentioned about disbanding the committee. The party leaders are also not speaking about this.
However, Mirza Fakhrul, the secretary general of the BNP, mentioned this in an interview with Prothom Alo recently. He said, “We have taken immediate action after receiving any allegation. We have cancelled the Dhaka city north committee. Why did we do this? Surely there are some allegations.”
Following the dissolution of the committee within two and a half months of their induction, different sorts of speculations spread g among leaders and activists regarding Dhaka city north convener Saiful Alam Nirab and member secretary Aminul Haque.
Some have claimed that the top leadership received specific complaints against Saiful Alam over his involvement in encroachment and extortion. Some others are saying that the committee was dissolved due to Aminul Haque’s alleged involvement with controversial businessman Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, who is believed to be a prominent beneficiary of the Sheikh Hasina government.
Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, the former chairman of Chattogram Abahani Club's football committee, announced to run for the presidency of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). BNP leader Aminul Haque has publicly supported him, though another BNP leader, Tabith Awal—who is a member of the BNP’s central international affairs committee and ran twice for the mayoral position of Dhaka north city corporation—is also a candidate for the BFF presidency. Tabith has had long-standing involvement with the football federation.
Regarding the allegations, Aminul Haque told Prothom Alo, “It is true that Tarafdar Ruhul Amin is an opportunist businessman, but he is not an Awami League leader. I met him only once. People associated with sports told me that the federation would benefit from his involvement as he is genuinely interested in sports. Since we will not politicise sports, I supported him. Besides, I didn’t know that Tabith Awal would be a candidate."
Aminul Haque further claimed that various complaints have been submitted to the acting chairman regarding Dhaka north convener Saiful Alam. This, he asserts, is the reason for the dissolution of the committee.
Asked about the issue, Saiful Alam said, “Aminul Haque is trying to frame me as an extortionist, but there is no evidence in favour of these claims. No one can prove that I extorted money or occupied properties anywhere."
He made a counter-allegation that the committee was actually dissolved as Aminul Haque received financial benefits from controversial businessman Tarafdar Ruhul Amin.
Meanwhile, some other district committees, including Chattogram south, Kurigram, Kushtia, Magura, and Khulna, have also been disbanded.
Complaints against multiple leaders
It was learned through conversations with BNP leaders and activists that following the changeover on 5 August, different types of complaints emerged against multiple prominent leaders both at the central and grassroots levels.
While action has been taken against some, others have been spared. Among them are central co-organising secretary Nazrul Islam Azad, Dhaka district president Khandaker Abu Ashfaq, Dhaka south convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu, and Jubo Dal president Abdul Monayem Munna.
According to individuals concerned, Nazrul Islam is accused of demanding benefits from garment exporter Fakir Group, while Abu Ashfaq is accused of leading vandalism at the BAIRA building. Rafiqul Alam Rafiqul Alam allegedly engaged in extortion in various areas and in occupying the Eastern Plus market committee in the capital’s Shantinagar area. Abdul Monayem has been accused of extorting a transport trader.
Acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been informed about the allegations, said sources.
One of the most notable incidents took place on 11 August, just five days after the political changeover. Rabiul Islam, member secretary of Dhaka city north Jubo Dal, led an armed group that attempted to seize the headquarters of Islami Bank in Motijheel, allegedly acting on behalf of controversial businessman S Alam.
At least six Islami Bank officers were shot during the incident, and Rabiul was seen with arms in the procession. The BNP faced widespread criticism over the incident, but no action was taken against him.
In contrast, the party demanded an explanation from standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed for using a vehicle belonging to the controversial S Alam Group to attend a felicitation rally.
Besides, some BNP leaders expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the party’s large-scale actions against the accused leaders were not properly reported in the media outlets.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo, "We are taking action whenever we receive complaints. With this, we are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate wrongdoing and criminal activities.”