RUCSU election: Female candidate running for VP

A female student is set to contest for the position of vice-president (VP) in the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) elections. Her name is Tasin Khan, a student of the 2020–21 academic session at the Institute of Education and Research, and former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

In RUCSU’s 63-year history, elections have been held 14 times so far. A review of the winners’ list shows that no woman has ever been elected to either the VP or the General Secretary (GS) post.

When contacted about whether any woman had ever contested for the post of VP, Ragib Ahsan, who served as RUCSU VP for the term 1988–89, told Prothom Alo that to his knowledge, no woman had ever run for the VP post.