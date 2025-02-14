Hold elections within Dec, we’re always ready: BNP’s Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Mirza Abbas Friday said several political parties were procrastinating over elections by making confusing remarks.
He told the interim government, “We want to tell this government, you announced elections are likely within December, so hold the elections by December. We are always ready for elections, Insha Allah.”
Mirza Abbas made the remarks while addressing a party membership renewal programme organised by BNP’s Dhaka south city unit at the party central’s central office in Nayapalan today.
Stating that various political parties are making different remarks on elections, Mirza Abbas added, “Sometimes you (the political parties) say you’ll join the election, sometimes you say you won’t, sometimes you say you’ll join if these are okay. But, keep in mind, BNP and our alliance joined the elections in 2008 because of your wrong decision. As a result, many renowned people were hanged to death. So, do not make that mistake again. A mistake can take away the lives of thousands of people. So, do not procrastinate over elections.”
“I’m not telling this to the government. I’m just saying that various political parties are saying various things over the election, and thus, creating an uncomfortable situation for this government,” he elaborated.
Inaugurating the party membership renewal programme, Mirza Abbas said some people of Awami League or opportunists would try to become the party member now, but all must stay alert about them.
Mirza Abbas further said, “The government has changed but the market syndicate does not. They are trying to create an embarrassing situation for the government.”
Referring to the on-going ‘Operation Devil Hunt’, he said, “It is good that an operation began several days ago, but why are you not detaining the devils who are just in front of you?”