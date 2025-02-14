Hold elections within Dec, we’re always ready: BNP’s Mirza Abbas

Mirza Abbas made the remarks while addressing a party membership renewal programme organised by BNP’s Dhaka south city unit at the party central’s central office in Nayapalan today.

Stating that various political parties are making different remarks on elections, Mirza Abbas added, “Sometimes you (the political parties) say you’ll join the election, sometimes you say you won’t, sometimes you say you’ll join if these are okay. But, keep in mind, BNP and our alliance joined the elections in 2008 because of your wrong decision. As a result, many renowned people were hanged to death. So, do not make that mistake again. A mistake can take away the lives of thousands of people. So, do not procrastinate over elections.”