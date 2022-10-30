JaPa will not join parliament session

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has decided not to join the parliament session as long as GM Quader is not recognised as the opposition leader in the parliament instead of Raushan Ershad.

The JaPa parliamentary body took the decision at a meeting on Sunday afternoon.

A press release of JaPa said the party’s lawmakers would not join the parliament session until a gazette is published announcing its chairman and deputy opposition leader GM Quader as the new opposition leader replacing Roushan Ershad. The decision was taken unanimously with GM Quader in the chair at the deputy opposition leader’s office.