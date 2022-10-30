JaPa will not join parliament session

A party source told Prothom Alo that the JaPa leaders met speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury after the meeting and asked about her decision on the matter.
The JaPa source said they took the decision not to join the parliament after they sensed that speaker will not take a positive decision soon.
Earlier in the day, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque told the media after Jatiya Party parliamentary party meeting that they will on Monday place the matter of GM Qauder replacing Raushan Ershad as the opposition leader in parliament in addition to placing the issue of reliving Mashiur Rahman of the opposition chief whip post.
On 3 September, JaPa parliamentary party proposed to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury to appoint GM Qauder replacing Raushan Earshd as opposition leader.
Mujibul Haque said they are yet to get any decision as of Sunday afternoon.
The 20th session of the 11th parliament began on Sunday afternoon and will continue until 6 November. JaPa lawmakers also joined the session with its four senior lawmakers including the party chairman GM Qauder addressing the house on condolence motion.