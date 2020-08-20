16th anniversary of 21 August grenade attacks tomorrow

The 16th anniversary of the gruesome grenade attack on an Awami League (AL) anti-terrorism rally in the capital on 21 August in 2004 will be observed tomorrow, BSS reports.
The attack was carried out at an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League (AL) on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on 21 August in 2004 aiming to bankrupt the party leadership during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government.
The then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other front ranking leaders of AL narrowly escaped the carnage.
But, 24 people including the then Women Affairs secretary of Awami League and wife of late Bangladesh president Zillur Rahman were killed and over 500 others injured in the attack and many of them became crippled for life.