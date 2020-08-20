16th anniversary of 21 August grenade attacks tomorrow

The 16th anniversary of the gruesome grenade attack on an Awami League (AL) anti-terrorism rally in the capital on 21 August in 2004 will be observed tomorrow, BSS reports.

The attack was carried out at an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League (AL) on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on 21 August in 2004 aiming to bankrupt the party leadership during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government.