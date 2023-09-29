Conflict in Faridpur Awami League peaks, BNP divided as well 

The internal conflict within both the Awami League and BNP has escalated significantly in Faridpur, in the lead-up to the upcoming national parliament elections. Within the district Awami League, there are two active factions. The first faction is under the leadership of the district president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

The second faction operates under the central committee member Bipul Ghosh. Notably, the former president of the district Awami League and a substantial portion of the town Awami League unit support Bipul Ghosh's leadership.

In parallel, discord and disagreement persist among the district and pourasava (municipality) BNP leaders. Following the formation of the convening committee in 2022, the district BNP underwent a split, resulting in two distinct factions.

One faction is headed by district committee convener Syed Modarresh Ali and member secretary AK Kibria. The other faction is led by joint conveners Afzal Hossain and Syed Zulfikar Hossain. This internal fragmentation within the BNP has spilled over into upazila level politics, exacerbating conflicts within the region.