Conflict in Faridpur Awami League peaks, BNP divided as well 

The internal conflict within both the Awami League and BNP has escalated significantly in Faridpur, in the lead-up to the upcoming national parliament elections. Within the district Awami League, there are two active factions. The first faction is under the leadership of the district president, general secretary, and joint secretary.
The second faction operates under the central committee member Bipul Ghosh. Notably, the former president of the district Awami League and a substantial portion of the town Awami League unit support Bipul Ghosh's leadership.
In parallel, discord and disagreement persist among the district and pourasava (municipality) BNP leaders. Following the formation of the convening committee in 2022, the district BNP underwent a split, resulting in two distinct factions.
One faction is headed by district committee convener Syed Modarresh Ali and member secretary AK Kibria. The other faction is led by joint conveners Afzal Hossain and Syed Zulfikar Hossain. This internal fragmentation within the BNP has spilled over into upazila level politics, exacerbating conflicts within the region.
New committee in AL, fresh conflict
Party leaders have confirmed that the last district Awami League council took place in 2022. Approximately eight months following the council, a 75-member committee was established. This committee is headed by President Shamim Haque, General Secretary Shah Mohammad Ishtiaq, and Joint Secretary Amitav Bose.
On the other hand, another faction is led by central leader Bipul Ghosh, district Awami League vice-president Faruk Hossain, women's affairs secretary Ivy Masud, former president Subal Chandra Saha, and a significant portion of the city Awami League.
Sources indicate that the dispute originated from the Zilla Parishad elections. District Awami League Vice President Faruk Hossain was the party's candidate in the election held on 17 October 2022. However, during the election, he was defeated by Shahadat Hossain, who was supported by Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Sadarpur-Charbhadrasan) Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman, also known as Nixon Chowdhury. Faruk alleged that the president, general secretary, and joint general secretary of the district Awami League conspired to defeat him.
Faridpur town Awami League President, Monirul Hasan, expressed concern that the current leadership is following a similar authoritarian approach as former minister and Faridpur Sadar Constituency MP, Khandakar Mosharraf.
In response, Shamim Haque downplayed the issue of party division, attributing certain challenges to the approaching national elections. He reassured that these problems would be resolved and not endure.
Addressing the allegations, he clarified that he does not harbor any terrorists or any "helmet gang." He emphasised that he does not make decisions unilaterally, and organisational decisions are made based on collective input and opinions.
District Awami League adviser, AK Azad, who is the party's nominee for the Sadar constituency, declined to comment on the division within the district Awami League. He simply stated that he is optimistic about receiving the nomination for the Faridpur-3 (Sadar) seat.
After talking to various party leaders and members, it has come to light that several leaders are conducting public meetings in the hopes of securing the party's nomination for the Faridpur-1 (Madhukhali-Boalmari-Alphadanga) seat. Among them are former MP and party presidium member Abdur Rahman, former MP Kazi Sirajul Islam, former general secretary of Mahila Awami League Mahmuda Begum, former Chhatra League president Liakat Shikder, Krishak League central committee member Arifur Rahman, and Abdullah Al Mamun, son of former MP Abdur Rauf. This has caused division in the politics of the three upazilas.
In the Faridpur-2 (Nagarkanda-Saltha-Sadarpur) constituency, names of seven potential candidates are circulating.
The conflict between the current Member of Parliament Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury and Jamal Hossain, the General Secretary of Nagarkanda Upazila Awami League, is clearly evident. Saltha Upazila Awami League is currently being managed by a convening committee. The Nagarkanda council has been postponed three times due to this conflict. In the Faridpur-3 (Sadar) constituency, District Awami League President Shamim Haque is in conflict with another faction.
In the Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Charbhadrasan-Sadarpur) constituency, there is an ongoing conflict between Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah and independent MP Mujibur Rahman alias Nixon Chowdhury, regarding the expansion of dominance in the area. Nixon Chowdhury is a member of the presidium of Jubo League.
District Awami League's Shamim Haque said, “Who does Bipul Ghosh group with, who is there from the district Awami League? He (Bipul Ghosh) is only a member of the district Awami League executive committee. Those with him are the ones left over from Mosharraf. He is the one who shares the TR and Food for Work funds. There is Jatiya Party and Jamaat alongside too."
He said he was optimistic to get the nomination in the Faridpur Sadar constituency.
Bipul Ghosh said, “The committee has become one-sided. Therefore, it is not true that there is a dispute within the district Awami League. This committee was formed by people loyal to Shamim Haque. I do not have the power to make divisions here. Many individuals with no prior connections to AL politics were appointed to positions in the committee."
He also mentioned that Shamim Haque is an ally of Khandaker Mosharraf. He is one of those who 'misguided' Khandaker Mosharraf.
Conflict in BNP
The last council of the district BNP was held in 2009. After ten years, that committee was disbanded. In 2022, a 31-member district and pourasava committees were announced from the Centre. Following this, the district BNP was divided into two factions.
Convener Syed Modarresh Ali and Member Secretary AK Kibria led one faction, while the other faction was led by two joint conveners, Afzal Hossain and Syed Zulfikar Hossain. The issue became evident after three different founding anniversary programs were held on 3 September.
Leaders and activists mentioned that Alamgir Kabir, an expatriate from the United States, hung billboards in the city streets to commemorate the founding anniversary of the party. He recently became the International Secretary of the Krishak Dal. Nayab Yusuf, daughter of the late former minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, did not view this hanging billboard favourably and organised a separate procession.
On the other hand, Afzal Hossain and Zulfikar, followers of Central Organising Secretary Shama Obaid, led a separate procession. The Central General Secretary of Krishak Dal, Shahidul Islam (Babul), joined the procession of the convener and member secretary.
AK Kibria refuses to acknowledge the existence of internal conflict within BNP. He stated, "BNP is united. Everyone is together. Many people can put up posters about the election. There is no reason to be afraid of that."
Joint convener Zulfikar Hossain, however, mentioned that organisationally, the district BNP is facing significant challenges. Various scandals have come to light during the formation of the upazila committee, leading to the suspension of four new committees by the Centre. New leadership is deemed necessary through a council.
According to party sources, there is evident conflict between two former BNP members of parliament in the Faridpur-1 constituency, Shah Abu Jafar and Khandaker Nasrul Islam. Nagarkanda and Saltha BNP are divided under the leadership of Shama Obaid and Shahidul Islam. BNP's organisational base is relatively weak in Bhanga, Sadarpur, and Charbhadrasan.
Conflict arose between upazila BNP president Khandaker Iqbal Hossain and Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha central leader Sharia Islam Shaila. Sharia Islam has been living abroad for a considerable period. Presently, Zahirul Haque, former president of the district BNP and advisor to BNP chairperson, is exerting dominance in the area.
District BNP Member Secretary, AK Kibria, informed Prothom Alo that BNP is currently engaged in a movement. The party's objective is to remove the present government from power and demand for an election under a non-partisan government. In this situation, there is no plan to hold an upazila council.
Shahidul Islam Babul stated that the BNP is a significant party, and many individuals aspire to become leaders or MPs, leading to evident differences. However, these differences have not escalated to the point of conflict. He added, "My parliamentary constituency is Faridpur-2. If the party proceeds to elections, I will seek nomination for that seat."
Nayab Yusuf, the joint secretary of Central Mahila Dal and a five-time Member of Parliament from Faridpur-3 constituency, and the daughter of the late former minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, stated that the conflict primarily exists among prominent leaders. She believes that resolving issues among these leaders will subsequently address problems among smaller leaders and workers. Nayab Yusuf said, "I will seek nomination and I think the party will take the right decision."
Shama Obaid mentioned that she does not perceive any conflict within the district BNP. She emphasised that in a large party, there is competition for leadership rather than conflict. Shama Obaid stated that BNP will participate in the elections if a caretaker government is established, and at that point, she intends to seek nomination from the Faridpur-2 seat.