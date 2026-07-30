Mirza Fakhrul laments lack of desired change in state-administration, says 'nothing has changed'

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed disappointment that the desired changes in the state and administration have not materialised despite the people's sacrifices during the July Mass Uprising and the subsequent election.

Sharing his experience of serving as the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives after the formation of the government following the 12 February election, Mirza Fakhrul said, "I see that nothing has changed."

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to mark July Mass Uprising Day. The event was held on Thursday morning at the auditorium of the Information Building in the Circuit House area of the capital.

On the occasion, publications of the Department of Information were unveiled, and a photography exhibition was inaugurated. The programme began with a one-minute silence in memory of those killed in the July Mass Uprising, followed by prayers.