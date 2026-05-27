BNP’s assessment on govt’s first 100 days
‘Victims no longer go to the PM, the PM himself is reaching their doorsteps’
Today, Wednesday, marks 100 days since the ruling BNP government took office. On this occasion, the government said that one of its key achievements over the past 100 days has been ensuring the payment of wages, bonuses and other benefits in all industrial factories ahead of Eid.
In its assessment of the 100-day activities, the BNP claimed, “Victims no longer go to the prime minister; rather, the prime minister himself is reaching their doorsteps.”
Today, Wednesday afternoon, information on the government’s notable activities over the 100-day period was published on the verified Facebook page of the BNP media cell. In total, 26 ‘achievements’ were highlighted in broad terms.
‘Achievements’ highlighted by BNP
BNP listed 26 initiatives as the ‘highlights’ of its first 100 days:
So far, 53,096 families have received ‘Family Cards’;
A total of 20,748 families have received ‘Farmer Cards’;
In the past 100 days, 100 per cent of children have been vaccinated against measles;
Excavation work has already begun on 666 canals;
Nearly 6,000 heads of religious institutions are now receiving monthly allowances;
Uninterrupted internet connectivity has been provided to 65,569 government primary schools;
Final approval has been granted for the Padma Barrage project, which will directly benefit 37 per cent of the country’s population;
Fuel prices were controlled through subsidies during wartime;
As of 20 May, foreign exchange reserves had risen to USD 34.38 billion;
Inflation has fallen to 8.71 per cent;
By 24 May, 60 decisions had been taken at 10 cabinet meetings, of which 37 had already been implemented and 23 were in the process of implementation;
The ‘Notun Kuri Sports’ programme is underway with the participation of student athletes aged between 12 and 14;
Sports equipment has been distributed to 550 educational institutions and clubs;
Land service automation has been implemented;
Agreements have been signed to expand the national airline fleet by adding 14 Boeing aircraft;
Arrangements have been made for 152 July fighters to receive medical treatment in countries including Russia and Singapore;
A total of 5.5 million families are being provided with 30kg of rice per month at Tk15 per kg;
Payment of wages, bonuses and benefits before Eid has been ensured at all factories;
Revenue collection recorded 13.60 per cent growth in the second quarter of the 2025–26 fiscal year;
Senior citizens and physically disabled passengers have been given a 25 per cent fare discount on metro rail and train services;
A total of 15,444 professional and 22,918 non-professional butchers have been trained in scientific methods of skinning sacrificial animals;
The advanced ‘Ground Master-400’ radar is now monitoring airspace up to 650km from Dhaka and 833km over the Bay of Bengal;
The phrase ‘Except Israel’ is being reinstated on Bangladeshi passports after being removed during the tenure of the ousted ‘fascist’ government;
Immovable assets worth Tk 42.64 billion belonging to the much-discussed S Alam Group have been successfully seized to send a strong message against corruption;
Historic agreements have been signed with three out of 10 countries to recover laundered money from abroad, while agreements with the remaining countries are at the final stage;
Victims no longer have to go to the prime minister; instead, the prime minister himself is now reaching their doorsteps.