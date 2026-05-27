‘Victims no longer go to the PM, the PM himself is reaching their doorsteps’

Today, Wednesday, marks 100 days since the ruling BNP government took office. On this occasion, the government said that one of its key achievements over the past 100 days has been ensuring the payment of wages, bonuses and other benefits in all industrial factories ahead of Eid.

In its assessment of the 100-day activities, the BNP claimed, “Victims no longer go to the prime minister; rather, the prime minister himself is reaching their doorsteps.”

Today, Wednesday afternoon, information on the government’s notable activities over the 100-day period was published on the verified Facebook page of the BNP media cell. In total, 26 ‘achievements’ were highlighted in broad terms.