Golam Porwar’s annual income around Tk 450,000

The total estimated current market value of the movable and immovable assets owned by Mia Golam Porwar, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, exceeds Tk 11.4 million (1.14 crore). His sole source of income is business, from which he earns more than Tk 450,000 a year.

The information emerges from the affidavit submitted by Mia Golam Porwar to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Mia Golam Porwar submitted his nomination papers on 29 December at the office of the Khulna deputy commissioner and returning officer. The EC has published candidates’ affidavits on its website.

The Jamaat secretary general will contest the election from the Khulna-5 constituency. The 67-year-old was born in Fultola upazila of Khulna.

In his affidavit, the Mia Golam Porwar stated that he holds an MCom degree in accounting. His current profession is business, while his former profession was teaching.