Affidavit analysis
Golam Porwar’s annual income around Tk 450,000
The total estimated current market value of the movable and immovable assets owned by Mia Golam Porwar, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, exceeds Tk 11.4 million (1.14 crore). His sole source of income is business, from which he earns more than Tk 450,000 a year.
The information emerges from the affidavit submitted by Mia Golam Porwar to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
Mia Golam Porwar submitted his nomination papers on 29 December at the office of the Khulna deputy commissioner and returning officer. The EC has published candidates’ affidavits on its website.
The Jamaat secretary general will contest the election from the Khulna-5 constituency. The 67-year-old was born in Fultola upazila of Khulna.
In his affidavit, the Mia Golam Porwar stated that he holds an MCom degree in accounting. His current profession is business, while his former profession was teaching.
His wife, Kamrun Nahar Salma, is a homemaker. According to the affidavit, the estimated current market value of her movable assets, including 15 bhori of gold, is Tk 2.2 million (2,257,000). She does not own any immovable property.
Source of income
According to the affidavit, Mia Golam Porwar’s only source of income is business, from which he earns Tk 467,500 annually. The annual income of his dependants is shown as Tk 3,330.
The affidavit lists his mother Fatema Begum and his wife Kamrun Nahar Salma as homemakers, and his son Ahmad Ataullah Salman as a student.
Movable assets
Among his movable assets, the affidavit states that Mia golam Porwar has Tk 590,000 in cash and Tk 724,733 deposited with banks and financial institutions. He has also declared electronic goods worth Tk 80,650 and furniture worth Tk 110,000.
Altogether, the acquisition-time value of his movable assets stands at Tk 1.5 million (1,505,383), while their current estimated value is shown as Tk 1.4 million (1,409,733).
In addition, his wife has Tk 2,675 in cash and Tk 4,345 deposited with banks and financial institutions.
The affidavit notes that his wife owns 15 bhori of gold, which had an acquisition-time value of Tk 45,000. Altogether, the acquisition-time value of her assets is Tk 52,020, while their current estimated market value is around Tk 2.2 million (2,257,020).
Immovable assets
Mia Golam Porwar’s immovable assets include non-agricultural land and buildings with a current estimated market value of Tk 10 million (1 crore). The acquisition-time value of these assets was Tk 2.2 million (22.72 lakh).
Case details
Mia Golam Porwar has disclosed information on 48 criminal cases filed against him. Of these, 32 were filed in Dhaka, 15 in Khulna and one in Narayanganj.
The cases were filed between 2000 and 2024. The highest, 20 cases were filed in 2012. Seven cases were filed in 2017, while four cases each were filed in 2018, 2021 and 2024.
According to the affidavit, he has been acquitted or discharged in all cases, and there are currently no active criminal cases against him. Of the total cases, one was cancelled, 38 ended in acquittal and he was discharged in nine.
Income tax
In his affidavit, Mia Golam Porwar stated that he earned Tk 482,478 this year and paid Tk 5,625 in income tax. According to the submitted tax return, he has declared assets worth Tk 3.78 million (3,781,336).
Other information in the affidavit
Mia Golam Porwar was elected as a member of parliament (MP) from Khulna-5 in 2001 as a candidate of the BNP-led four-party alliance.
Referring to his tenure as an MP, he claimed in the affidavit that 90 per cent success had been achieved in curbing terrorism in the constituency.
The Jamaat secretary general also claimed that 80 per cent of promised development works involving roads, markets, religious and educational institutions were completed.
In addition, he stated that 35 per cent of the promised work on waterlogging mitigation, riverbank protection and dredging of canals had also been implemented.