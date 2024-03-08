Govt grabbing country’s resources through oligarchs: Moyeen Khan

The leaders and activists led by the president of the newly formed committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of key opposition BNP, Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin placed wreaths at the grave of late President Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP.

Later, they prayed for the salvation of the soul of Ziaur Rahman.

There, Abdul Moyeen Khan told the newspersons that the Awami League government has created 220 blessed families through oligarchy and has looted all the resources of this country. And those billions of money have been laundered abroad.