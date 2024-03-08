Govt grabbing country’s resources through oligarchs: Moyeen Khan
The Awami League government has been grabbing the country’s resources through the oligarchy (rich class created under state patronage), alleged Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee on Friday.
He said this after an event in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital in the morning.
The leaders and activists led by the president of the newly formed committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of key opposition BNP, Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin placed wreaths at the grave of late President Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP.
Later, they prayed for the salvation of the soul of Ziaur Rahman.
There, Abdul Moyeen Khan told the newspersons that the Awami League government has created 220 blessed families through oligarchy and has looted all the resources of this country. And those billions of money have been laundered abroad.
They are committing mega corruptions in the name of mega development, he alleged.
Because of this, the country’s economy is on the verge of destruction, claimed BNP leader Moyeen Khan.
He said Ramadan is ahead but the prices of goods are sky high.
Abdul Moyeen Khan also alleged that since BNP talks about democracy, the Awami League government is afraid of democracy. That is why not only they imprisoned Khaleda Zia, but they created obstacles with a false case for the acting chairman of BNP to return to the country.
Mentioning that the women workers of the country have taken the apparel industry to the highest place, Abdul Moyeen Khan said, today the women are deprived.
BNP’s central campaign affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury alias Annie, and party leader Asaduzzaman Ripon, Nazim Uddin Alam, Monayem Munna, Kazi Raunakul Islam and others were also present at the time.