Cumilla will become a division if that is the people’s demand: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said, “Before the election, we said that we would gradually provide family cards to every household, issue farmer cards, and arrange honorarium for religious leaders of mosques, madrasas, and other religious institutions. We have already started those initiatives. Honorariums funded by the state have been arranged for nearly 60,000 religious institutions across Bangladesh. The process of delivering family cards to the mothers and sisters of the country has begun.

Distribution of farmer cards to our farmer brothers has also started, even if on a limited scale. This proves that when the BNP makes promises to the people, it always tries to keep them while in government.”

Emphasising the importance of rebuilding the country, Prime Minister

Tarique Rahman said, “We fought a war in 1971 to gain this country’s independence. Other Asian countries that became independent around the same time are now far ahead of us. The reason is that we fell under the grip of a major dictatorship. Just as independence was wrested from the occupying forces in 1971, the people of this country have now freed the nation from authoritarian rule. But merely achieving freedom is not enough. The main task now is to rebuild the country.”