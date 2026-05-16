Cumilla will become a division if that is the people’s demand: Prime Minister
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said that whenever the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) comes to power, it fulfills the promises it makes to the people. Mentioning that BNP formed the government with overwhelming public support in the 12 February election, he called on citizens to actively cooperate and be patient in rebuilding the country.
He made these remarks this Saturday afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at a roadside rally at the Lakshmipur Bazar grounds in Barura upazila of Cumilla. The prime minister joined the rally while traveling to Chandpur on an official visit.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said, “Before the election, we said that we would gradually provide family cards to every household, issue farmer cards, and arrange honorarium for religious leaders of mosques, madrasas, and other religious institutions. We have already started those initiatives. Honorariums funded by the state have been arranged for nearly 60,000 religious institutions across Bangladesh. The process of delivering family cards to the mothers and sisters of the country has begun.
Distribution of farmer cards to our farmer brothers has also started, even if on a limited scale. This proves that when the BNP makes promises to the people, it always tries to keep them while in government.”
Emphasising the importance of rebuilding the country, Prime Minister
Tarique Rahman said, “We fought a war in 1971 to gain this country’s independence. Other Asian countries that became independent around the same time are now far ahead of us. The reason is that we fell under the grip of a major dictatorship. Just as independence was wrested from the occupying forces in 1971, the people of this country have now freed the nation from authoritarian rule. But merely achieving freedom is not enough. The main task now is to rebuild the country.”
Outlining his government’s future plans, Tarique Rahman said, “We will ensure business opportunities and employment for the people of the country. Arrangements will be made so that mothers and sisters can become educated and economically self-reliant. We will empower our farmer brothers and solve unemployment by establishing new industries and factories across the country. At the same time, law and order will be ensured in such a way that men and women alike can move safely at any time of day or night, and businesspeople can conduct their work without disruption.”
At the roadside rally, demands were raised for establishing a division in Cumilla, setting up an agricultural university there, and upgrading the Cumilla Sadar Hospital from 100 beds to 250 beds.
Responding to those demands, the prime minister said, “If the demand for a Cumilla Division is truly the people’s demand, then it will be implemented In Shaa Allah. In addition, a large amount of vegetables is produced and exported abroad from the greater Cumilla district and surrounding areas. I will discuss your demand for an agricultural university with the education minister within the next few days, and after considering everything, we will take steps for its prompt implementation. Gradually, all of your reasonable demands will be fulfilled.”
At the end of his speech, the Prime Minister asked the public for patience in overcoming the country’s current economic crisis. He said, “Just as the authoritarian government of the past 16–17 years carried out oppression, enforced disappearances, and killings against the people, it also looted the nation’s wealth and smuggled it abroad. Because of this large-scale plundering, the country’s economy is currently under some pressure. To overcome this situation, we must work hard and remain patient for some time.”
During this one-day visit, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to attend several programs in Chandpur, including the inauguration of canal re-excavation activities, distribution of family cards, and an organisational meeting of the district BNP.
The roadside rally was presided over by Zakaria Taher Suman, president of the South Cumilla District BNP and Minister of Housing and Public Works. Among those present were Agriculture and Fisheries & Livestock Minister Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid; Member of Parliament for Cumilla-2 Md. Selim Bhuiyan; Member of Parliament for Cumilla-10 Mobashwer Alam Bhuiyan; Cumilla Zila Parishad Administrator Mostafa Mia; Cumilla City Corporation Administrator Yusuf Molla (Tipu); and Cumilla City BNP President Udbatul Bari (Abu), along with other senior leaders. The event was moderated by South Cumilla District BNP General Secretary Ashikur Rahman Mahmud (Wasim).
Earlier, as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman entered Cumilla district, BNP leaders, activists, and local residents welcomed and greeted him at various points along the way.