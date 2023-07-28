BNP to hold sit-ins at Dhaka’s entry points Saturday: Fakhrul

Ganatantra Mancha and 12-party alliance, who have been launching simultaneous movements with the BNP, also announced the same programme.

The BNP’s grand rally venue at Naya Paltan filled up with people at around 10:00 am, four hours before the rally began. Many of the party’s activists took shelter in nearby shops and markets as rain started at around 1:30 pm in the area. They came back again as rain receded around half an hour later. Many others, however, did not move as anti-government slogans were being chanted from the main stage of the grand rally.

BNP organised the rally in Dhaka after holding protest rallies, divisional rallies, road marches and youth rallies for around a year.