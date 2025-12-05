Zubaida Rahman visits Khaleda Zia in hospital
Zubaida Rahman, wife of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has arrived at Evercare Hospital in the capital to see BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
Zubaida reached Evercare Hospital at 11:53 am today, Friday. Security around the hospital was tightened in anticipation of her arrival.
Earlier, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying her landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 10:45 am.
Zubaida Rahman has come to Dhaka to accompany her mother-in-law to London for advanced medical treatment. However, the process of taking Khaleda Zia to London has been delayed as the air ambulance sent by the Amir of Qatar could not arrive due to technical issues.
The BNP Media Cell confirmed the news on their verified Facebook page this morning at 10:00 am. If Khaleda Zia’s condition is stable and the medical board approves, she will leave for London on Sunday.
According to the BNP Media Cell’s Facebook post, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the air ambulance is not arriving today due to technical problems. If all goes well, it may arrive tomorrow, Saturday.
Mirza Fakhrul added, “If madam’s physical condition is suitable for travel and the medical board approves, then, Insha Allah (God willing), she will leave for London on the 7th (Sunday).”
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital for 13 days. Her critical condition has caused widespread concern across the country.
Her treatment is being supervised by a medical board comprising both local and foreign specialists, led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.
According to BNP sources, the lung infection that caused complications has slightly improved. Her cardiac complications have also reduced somewhat, though most of her other health issues remain largely unchanged.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 23 November after experiencing breathing difficulties. Tests revealed a lung infection. When her condition deteriorated early Sunday morning, she was shifted from the SDU to the CCU.
For Khaleda Zia’s speedy recovery, BNP has organised prayers after Friday Jummah prayers at mosques across the country today.
BNP has also requested followers of other religions to pray for her recovery at temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship.
Meanwhile, the interim government has also called for prayers after Jummah today in all mosques for the swift recovery of the BNP chairperson.
In a press release issued Thursday, the chief adviser’s press wing also urged temples, churches, pagodas and other religious institutions to hold prayers according to their respective rituals.