Zubaida Rahman visits Khaleda Zia in hospital

Zubaida Rahman, wife of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has arrived at Evercare Hospital in the capital to see BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Zubaida reached Evercare Hospital at 11:53 am today, Friday. Security around the hospital was tightened in anticipation of her arrival.

Earlier, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying her landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 10:45 am.

Zubaida Rahman has come to Dhaka to accompany her mother-in-law to London for advanced medical treatment. However, the process of taking Khaleda Zia to London has been delayed as the air ambulance sent by the Amir of Qatar could not arrive due to technical issues.