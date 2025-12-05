Khaleda Zia to fly to London Sunday, if physical condition stable

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will not be taken to London today, Friday. If her physical condition allows and the medical board approves, she will depart for London on Sunday.

The process of taking Khaleda Zia to London has been delayed due to a technical fault that prevented the air ambulance, sent by the Amir of Qatar, from arriving.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s media cell announced the update on their verified Facebook page at 10:00 am today, Friday.