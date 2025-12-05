Khaleda Zia to fly to London Sunday, if physical condition stable
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will not be taken to London today, Friday. If her physical condition allows and the medical board approves, she will depart for London on Sunday.
The process of taking Khaleda Zia to London has been delayed due to a technical fault that prevented the air ambulance, sent by the Amir of Qatar, from arriving.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s media cell announced the update on their verified Facebook page at 10:00 am today, Friday.
In the post, BNP stated that as the special air ambulance sent by the Amir of Qatar has not yet reached Dhaka, the process of taking the BNP Chairperson to London is facing some delay.
In that post BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the air ambulance is not arriving on Friday due to a technical issue. If everything goes smoothly, it may arrive on Saturday.
The secretary general further said, “If madam’s physical condition is suitable for travel and the medical board decides accordingly, then Insha Allah she will depart for London on the 7th (Sunday).”
Discussions had been ongoing for several days about taking the critically ill Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 8:30 pm Thursday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Madam’s (Khaleda Zia) condition remains unchanged. She is in the same state as before.”
Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia’s elder son Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, is on her way to Dhaka to accompany her mother-in-law to London for treatment. According to a BSS report released at 12:20 am early Friday, Zubaida Rahman’s flight left London after 6:00 pm local time.
Khaleda Zia, the BNP chairperson and former prime minister, has been under treatment at Evercare Hospital for 12 days. Her critical condition has caused widespread concern across the country.
Earlier this year, in January, Khaleda Zia had travelled to London for advanced treatment, first staying in hospital and later at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. She returned to Dhaka after nearly four months, on 6 May. Since then, she had continued treatment at home and hospital.