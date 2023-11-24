Top BNP leaders go into hiding amid lawsuits and arrests

Three compartments of the Jamuna Express were torched after miscreants set fire to the train near the Sarishabari railway station in Jamalpur on 18 November midnight. Following the incident, the assistant station master filed a case accusing almost all important leaders of BNP and its four associate bodies’ Jamaalpur district and Sadar and Sarishabari upazila units.

As the leaders of BNP, Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Krishak Dal and Matshajibi Dal went into hiding, the Jamalpur district has been left almost without any BNP elements.

The situations across the country is more or less similar to the situation in Jamalpur district, and such a situation arose since the grand rally of BNP was foiled in face of police operations in Dhaka on 28 October. Many leaders and activists have been arrested in new lawsuits while the remaining ones have gone into hiding.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been ill for quite some time and currently is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka since being released from jail on an executive order. Acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is convicted in several cases, has been in the UK for one and a half decades. Twenty top leaders of the party including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are behind bars now.

There are more than 600 leaders holding the top positions as president/convenor and general secretary/member secretary of BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal at district and city levels across the country. According to the reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, 85 leaders holding the top positions of various units of BNP and its three associated bodies have already been arrested, 386 leaders are in hiding, while 149 leaders, according to local sources, are hardly seen in their areas and mostly stay away from home.

Among them, five top leaders of Dhaka city north unit including convener Amanullah Aman and member secretary Aminul Haque, Dhaka city south unit member secretary Rafiqul Islam and acting member secretary Tanvir Hasan and three joint conveners have been arrested while Jubo Dal general secretary Abdul Monaim has already been placed behind bars.