‘Won’t own or shelter errant BNP leaders, workers’, says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has warned his party leaders and workers that he will neither own nor shelter anyone involved in activities that harm public trust or tarnish the party’s image.

Speaking virtually at three workshops, he also called upon the party leaders and workers to keep the people with them to avoid the consequences the Awami League faced on 5 August.

BNP’s Satkhira district, Khulna district and city and Bagerhat district units arranged the programme separately on the party’s 31-point state overhauling proposals.

“People or voters, irrespective of their party and opinion, want to keep confidence in the BNP. If someone does anything to destroy this trust or does anything that will destroy the trust, I won’t carry them and won’t give them shelter. Here the party has to be selfish,” Tarique said.