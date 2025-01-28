‘Won’t own or shelter errant BNP leaders, workers’, says Tarique
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has warned his party leaders and workers that he will neither own nor shelter anyone involved in activities that harm public trust or tarnish the party’s image.
Speaking virtually at three workshops, he also called upon the party leaders and workers to keep the people with them to avoid the consequences the Awami League faced on 5 August.
BNP’s Satkhira district, Khulna district and city and Bagerhat district units arranged the programme separately on the party’s 31-point state overhauling proposals.
“People or voters, irrespective of their party and opinion, want to keep confidence in the BNP. If someone does anything to destroy this trust or does anything that will destroy the trust, I won’t carry them and won’t give them shelter. Here the party has to be selfish,” Tarique said.
The BNP leader also said if people lose faith in the party due to the wrongdoing of any individual leader or worker, he will own them.
“Because, we are now standing in the current position amidst many storms, ordeals, atrocities, and persecutions and it’s no longer possible for us to pamper anyone who makes personal gains by harming the interests of the party,” he said.
Tarique said many people ask him about the consequences of expelling so many party leaders and workers involved in anti-party activities. “I’m just making my stance clear by taking the action. Maybe I couldn’t address all the issues. I am taking measures as much as I know about any wrongdoing.”
He said BNP is sending a message that it is unwilling to maintain relations with bad elements in society and within the party by expelling errant leaders and workers. “We will try to reflect in our actions what we say with our words. That is why we are taking the highest action or maximum steps as a political party and organisation,” Tarique said.
He said had BNP been in power, they would have definitely severed ties with errant party leaders and workers and taken action against them in accordance with the laws of the country.
“If we get the opportunity to govern the country, we will take action against the wrongdoers, no matter who they are. We will implement what we say in words. Because we saw on August 5 what the consequences are if a party and its leaders and activists get isolated from the people,” the leader observed.
Tarique also called upon the BNP leaders and workers to learn from the consequences the Awami League faced on August 5 during a mass uprising.
“We have a lot to learn from August 5. So, we’ll go to the people with our 31-point reform proposals, realising that they need to be implemented,” he said.
Tarique instructed the party leaders and workers to remain on the side of people and keep them on their side.
“We have to face the consequences of August 5 if we become isolated from the people. If we want to avoid these consequences, we have to keep the people with us; our party must remain on the side of the people,” he said.
The BNP leader told his party colleagues that people respect and value them only because of their political identities and the trust people place in the BNP. “But if you hurt the people’s sentiment through any of your activities, people won’t support you. What kind of leader would you be if you didn't have public support?”
In response to a question, Tarique said that if they return to power, they will take steps to dig canals across the country, including in coastal areas, to prevent recurring floods and reduce the impact of salinity.
He also mentioned that they will implement various measures, including giving all women a family card, as part of efforts to empower women and provide them with financial support.
When a female leader inquired about Khaleda Zia’s health condition, Tarique replied, “Alhamdulillah, she’s now doing fine. Pray for her.”