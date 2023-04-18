AB Party observes 53rd Republic Day

The Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party celebrated historic Republic Day on Monday evening at Bijoy 71 square in the capital.
The event was moderated by Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, and presided over by Tajul Islam, joint convenor of AB Party. Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque addressed the event as the chief guest and principal Mosaddeq Billah Al-Madani, presidium Member of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, addressed the programme as special guest.
Prof. Abul Kashem Fazlul Hoque, convenor of the committee for the protection of banglaa language, said, “It is sad that even after 52 years, the spirit and essence of our proclamation of independence remains to be fulfilled. In terms of Bangaldesh, equality, human dignity and social justice are the keys to govern a nation, but in reality, it’s the opposite.”
“Legislation of the Digital Security Act (DSA) to prevent free speech and expression of truth and crackdown on the newspersons and political activists round the year, simply does not comply with the historic declaration of the independence. We have failed to deliver the pledges of the declaration of independence due to the trend of petty party politics,” he added.
Mosaddek Billah Madani said, “The society has been plagued by discrimination and inequality. Public services are being dominated by corruption. Here, basic human rights are being violated every day. I don’t even have the right to vote anymore.”
Tajul Islam, an advocate of the Supreme Court, said, “The goal of the independence war was to turn this country into a republic based on equality, human dignity and social justice. Sadly, everything this authoritarian regime is undertaking goes against the spirit of our war of liberation”.
“This government is adamant to curtail civil and political rights of individual citizens, political parties, news persons and to supress anyone who dares to criticise this government. Besides, public dissent has been criminalised,” he added.