AB Party observes 53rd Republic Day

Prof. Abul Kashem Fazlul Hoque, convenor of the committee for the protection of banglaa language, said, “It is sad that even after 52 years, the spirit and essence of our proclamation of independence remains to be fulfilled. In terms of Bangaldesh, equality, human dignity and social justice are the keys to govern a nation, but in reality, it’s the opposite.”

“Legislation of the Digital Security Act (DSA) to prevent free speech and expression of truth and crackdown on the newspersons and political activists round the year, simply does not comply with the historic declaration of the independence. We have failed to deliver the pledges of the declaration of independence due to the trend of petty party politics,” he added.