Gano Forum's Kamal seeks dialogue for inclusive polls

Kamal Hossain, emeritus president of Gano Forum, has called for a national dialogue among the stakeholders to ensure an inclusive election. Once it takes place, his party will make a decision on joining the election, considering the prevailing situation.
He made the statement while addressing a press briefing at the national press club in Dhaka on Tuesday, organised to announce the party's central committee and brief about the current political situation.
In response to a query, Kamal Hossain said all stakeholders should reach a consensus through dialogue and consolidate their unity to facilitate an inclusive election.
He called upon the people to stay united amidst the ongoing unrest and play a strong role in accordance with their rightful power.
Gano Forum president Mofijul Islam Khan said the people should be liberated from the ongoing torture.
Regarding the election, he said they are an election-oriented party, but a conducive climate is a precondition for their participation in the upcoming polls.
Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of the party, announced the committee and urged the authorities to ensure a healthy environment before announcing the election schedule.
Without mentioning any specific party, he voiced concerns over the ongoing crackdown on the opposition, particularly centering around a grand rally.