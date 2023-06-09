AL picks Mohammad A Arafat for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Mohammad Ali Arafat (Mohammad A Arafat) has got Awami League’s nomination for by-polls in Dhaka-17. Arafat is a member of AL’s central committee.
Local government nomination board and parliamentary board of the AL took the decision to nominate Arafat at a joint meeting at Ganabhaban today. Prime minister and AL’s president Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. The meeting also fixed the ruling party candidate in nine pourashavas and 37 union parishad.
AL general secretary and nomination board’s member Obaidul Quader made the disclosure to the journalists at the gate of Ganabhaban following the meeting on Friday night.
A total of 22 persons including politicians, business leaders and film stars collected nomination forms of the ruling party to contest in the by-polls.
The by-polls in Dhaka-17 is due on 17 July. The constituency became vacant as lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan (Faruq) passed away on 15 May. The constituency consists of Gulshan, Banani, Bhasantek and cantonment areas.