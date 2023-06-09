AL picks Mohammad A Arafat for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Mohammad Ali Arafat (Mohammad A Arafat) has got Awami League’s nomination for by-polls in Dhaka-17. Arafat is a member of AL’s central committee.

Local government nomination board and parliamentary board of the AL took the decision to nominate Arafat at a joint meeting at Ganabhaban today. Prime minister and AL’s president Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. The meeting also fixed the ruling party candidate in nine pourashavas and 37 union parishad.