RUCSU: Campaigns through songs-slogans before, now by Facebook-mobile phones

Some 35 years later, the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election is being held again. The most striking difference between the election of that era and the one today is that mobile phones did not exist back then.

Campaigning largely relied on songs, slogans and rallies. There were no television cameras covering the events either.

According to newspaper archives and interviews with former student leaders and participants, voting for the 1989 election took place on 25 March, 10 years after the previous election in 1980. That was the 13th RUCSU election and it was marked by spontaneous participation.

The following election, held in 1990, was the last one until now. Initially scheduled for 25 June, it was postponed and held on 29 July. Candidates from the same four panels as before contested again.