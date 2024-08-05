Mirza Fakhrul urges people to remain calm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged people to remain calm following a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-Uz-Zaman at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.

Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP’s media cell, informed Prothom Alo that the secretary general made this appeal through newspersons, describing the meeting with the army chief as “satisfying”.