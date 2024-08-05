Mirza Fakhrul urges people to remain calm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged people to remain calm following a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-Uz-Zaman at Dhaka Cantonment on Monday.
Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP’s media cell, informed Prothom Alo that the secretary general made this appeal through newspersons, describing the meeting with the army chief as “satisfying”.
Army Chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman met with leaders of all political parties at the cantonment in the afternoon.
He announced the decision to form an interim government and called for patience from all the political parties.
Present at the meeting were BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Jatiya Party senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Shafiqur Rahman, Ganatantra Mancha leader and Gano Samhati coordinator Jonayed Saki, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis secretary general Mamunul Haque, and Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul.