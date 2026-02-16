Oath for constitutional reform council subject to several conditions: Salahuddin

Taking an oath as a member of a proposed Constitutional Reform Council may be possible only “after addressing a number of ifs”, Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the standing committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), remarked on Monday.

The BNP leader said, “If the Constitutional Reform Council is incorporated into the Constitution, if an amendment is made to that effect, and if a prescribed form for administering the oath is included in the Third Schedule of the Constitution, and it is determined who will administer that oath—it may happen after all those ‘ifs’.”