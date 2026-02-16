Constitutional reform council swearing-in tomorrow, though uncertainty persists

Representatives elected in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad 9national parliament) election are set to be sworn-in tomorrow (Tuesday) as members of parliament (MP). They are also expected to take a separate oath as members of the constitutional reform council. The Jatiya Sangsad secretariat is making preparations for both oaths.

However, there is some uncertainty as to whether both oaths will finally take place tomorrow to whether the constitutional reform council will be formed right away to implement the constitutional reform proposals contained in the July National Charter.

Multiple sources from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) told Prothom Alo that the party believes it would be appropriate to follow the provisions of the existing constitution. The current constitution provides only for the swearing-in of MPs, and does not contain any provision for a constitutional reform council or a similar body.

The issue of such an oath, they argue, could arise only if it were incorporated into the constitution in future. The BNP has also raised questions from the outset regarding the legal basis of the July National Charter Implementation Order.