4 mayoral nominations cancelled, 3 declared valid

Their nomination papers were cancelled as they provided wrong information in the documents attached with the nomination papers, the returning officer said.

The nomination of Jatiya Party-backed candidate SM Sabbir Hossain’s was also cancelled. Speaking regarding this, the returning officer said his nomination paper was cancelled as he failed to submit his tax return copy and certificate.

Notably, the scrutiny of the nomination papers for the reserved women and general councilors is going on. Earlier, on 16 May, some 195 people, including seven mayoral candidates, submitted their nomination papers.

The KCC election is scheduled to be held on 12 June.