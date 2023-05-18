4 mayoral nominations cancelled, 3 declared valid

The Election Commission on Thursday declared the nomination papers of three mayoral candidates valid while rejected four nomination papers submitted for the upcoming Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections, reports UNB.
Returning officer Md Alauddin declared nomination papers of Awami League -backed candidates of Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Islami Andolon- backed candidate Abdul Auwal and Jatiya Party -backed candidate Shafiqul Islam as valid.
Their nomination papers were cancelled as they provided wrong information in the documents attached with the nomination papers, the returning officer said.
The nomination of Jatiya Party-backed candidate SM Sabbir Hossain’s was also cancelled. Speaking regarding this, the returning officer said his nomination paper was cancelled as he failed to submit his tax return copy and certificate.
Notably, the scrutiny of the nomination papers for the reserved women and general councilors is going on. Earlier, on 16 May, some 195 people, including seven mayoral candidates, submitted their nomination papers.
The KCC election is scheduled to be held on 12 June.