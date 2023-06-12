Voters being barred from coming to polling stations, say two mayoral candidates

Jatiya Party (Ershad) backed mayoral candidate Iqbal Hossain Taposh and independent candidate Kamrul Islam Rupon have alleged that voters are being barred from coming to the polling stations as Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election is underway.

Moreover, agents were forced to leave the centres, the candidates said shortly after the election began amid much enthusiasm. They also said the voting process was slow at the polling stations, reports UNB.