If father not found, son arrested, if son not found, father arrested: Selima Rahman

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman has said Bangladesh has now become number one for human rights violations.

BNP leaders and activists have been repressed for the last 15 years, she alleged.

Selima Rahman said around 20,000 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in the last one month.

In the human chain programme, the BNP leader said, "There are such repressions nowhere in the world. If father is not found, son is picked up, if son is not found, father is picked up."