If father not found, son arrested, if son not found, father arrested: Selima Rahman

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman has said Bangladesh has now become number one for human rights violations.
BNP leaders and activists have been repressed for the last 15 years, she alleged.
Selima Rahman said around 20,000 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in the last one month.
In the human chain programme, the BNP leader said, "There are such repressions nowhere in the world. If father is not found, son is picked up, if son is not found, father is picked up."
BNP organised the human chain programme to mark the International Human Rights Day today, in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.
Family members of victims of enforced disappearance, killing and torture participated in the event.
BNP leaders and activists started joining at 10:00am. The human chain began at 11:00am and ended at 11:25am. Members of law enforcing agencies were deployed in the area.
After joining the human chain, BNP central leaders left the spot. However, other leaders and activists stayed there.
Sommilito Peshajibi Parishad member secretary Kader Gani Chowdhury moderated the event. BNP vice chairman AZ Zahid Hossain, chairperson's adviser Joynul Abdin Faruk, Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas and former MP Shirin Sultana, among others, spoke at the event.