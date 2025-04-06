Hefazat objects to use of ‘fundamentalism’ by BNP leaders

Leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam have raised objections about use of the term ‘fundamentalism’ in recent remarks by BNP leaders. They requested BNP leaders to remain cautious about using this word.

Sources said the Hefazat leaders made the request while holding a meeting with the BNP leaders at the party’s Gulshan office last night.

The meeting started at around 8:00pm yesterday and continued for around one and half hours. It has been learnt that the meeting was held due to interest shown by Hefazat-e-Islam.

An eight-member delegation led by Hefazat Secretary General Maulana Sajedur Rahman participated in the meeting. Other participants were Nayeb-e-Amir Ahmad Abdul Quader, Maulana Muhiuddin Rabbani and Maulana Bahauddin Zakaria, Senior Joint Secretary General Maulana Junaid Al Habib, Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi and Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmad, and Finance Secretary Maulana Munir Hussain Qasemi.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed were on the BNP side.

According to the meeting source, the leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam exchanged views with the BNP leaders on some recent issues, including past lawsuits against the organisation's leaders and activists and constitutional reforms.

The source said Hefazat leaders told the BNP leaders that they did not expect the recent remarks of the party leaders about ‘rise of fundamentalism’. They said BNP can speak out against extremism, to which they won’t object.

